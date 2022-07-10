Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Insider Teases DLC

A notable Pokemon Scarlet and Violet insider has teased that the next installments in the long-running RPG series will be getting DLC after launch later this year. With the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield a couple of years back, Game Freak ended up supporting those titles post-release in the form of two major expansions. And while it seemed likely that this trend would once again continue with Scarlet and Violet, this insider in question has potentially confirmed that this will be the case.

According to a user that goes by the name Riddler Khu on Twitter (account privated), Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to get add-on content at some point. Although details about this DLC aren't vast, the user, who has had numerous accurate Pokemon scoops in the past, teased that their own impression of Scarlet and Violet will hinge on how the game's additional content turns out. Previously, Khu has shared many bits of info about Scarlet and Violet related to the game's story. And while it remains to be seen if this information is spot-on, past scoops from the insider tells us that there's a fair amount of legitimacy here.

As mentioned, it seemed to be a given that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would get DLC at some point in 2023. Game Freak has yet to announce this just yet, but the way in which the studio supported Sword and Shield seemed to be a clear indicator of what we should expect from Scarlet and Violet. Whether these DLC plans will be disclosed in the lead-up to Scarlet and Violet releasing remains to be seen, but we'll surely hear something in an official capacity down the road.

In case you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release later this fall on November 18th. When the latest Pokemon titles do arrive, they'll be coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to checking out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for yourself later this year? And what type of DLC would you like to see from the latest Pokemon games? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GR]