New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Has Pokemon Fans Unhappy

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some Pokemon fans looking forward to the pair of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games unhappy. The last few weeks leaks have flooded the Internet about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Many of these leaks have players excited for the pair of games, but one of the latest has actually left some fans confused and upset. The leak in question involves the game's gyms and level scaling.

Over on Twitter, Centro Leaks relays word that it has been "reaffirmed" that gyms don't have level scaling, but can be done in any order. In other words, every gym features Pokemon with set levels, and you can tackle these gyms in any order. This means, hypothetically, you could take on the "ninth" gym first and the "first" gym last. Why you would do this, is unclear, but if players want to stray from the path the game nudges players towards they can.

Why Game Freak has decided to go this route, the leak doesn't say. And of course, it's worth pointing out that this is a leak, aka its not official information. Further, even if it's accurate, it could be dated, as the "leaked" version of the game that has provided so many leaks is an early version of the game, which means none of it is final.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are poised to release on November 18. When they release, each will cost $60 a pop and be available via the Switch and the Switch only. Below, you can read more about the pair of exclusives:

