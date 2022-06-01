Do Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Hot Professors Hint at Themes for Games?

While Pokemon fans are getting hot and bothered over Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokemon professors, their clothing seems to suggest possible themes for the new Pokemon games. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming pair of open-world Pokemon games. Today’s trailer revealed Professor Sada and Professor Turo, the two professors of the new (and still unnamed) region of the game. For the first time ever, each version of the new Pokemon games will have a different professor. Sada is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, while Turo is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Much to the delight of the Internet, both Sada and Turo are exceptionally attractive, with Turo looking like a cartoon version of Oscar Isaac and Sada sporting a six-pack of abs. However, the new professors also seem to hint at possible themes for the new games, as they have deliberately different styles of clothing that seem to relate to the new Legendary Pokemon.

Sada is wearing what appears to be a leather top and skirt, along with fur leggings and sandals. Her dress is not only a callback to traditional depictions of early human and neanderthals, but also seem to evoke comparisons to the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon, who is also exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

Meanwhile, Turo is wearing a Tron-esque body suit complete with glowing lines. His outfit evokes a futuristic style and seems to relate to the sleek, mechanical looking Miraidon.

Both professors are learning about the “lore” of the regions, but their style of clothing seems to suggest different themes. While Sada and Koraidon seem to be representative of the ancient past, Turo and Miraidon seem to represent the future of the region. The theory that “past” and “future” will be the theme of the new games are strengthened by the initial Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer lingering on a clock inside of an office.

While we’ve had “time” and “space” as themes, we haven’t had “past” and “future” yet. We’ll likely find out more about the games when descriptions for Koriadon and Miraidon are officially released.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.