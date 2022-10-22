Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Brings Over Key Shiny Hunting Feature from Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is bringing many quality of life improvements from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, including one that will make many Shiny Pokemon enthusiasts happy. Earlier this week, several websites released previews for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, discussing an hour-long playthrough they had with the game. The various previews included several new bits of information about the Pokemon games, including confirmation that a popular feature from Pokemon Legends: Arceus will continue in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming games will show Shiny Pokemon while traveling through the vast open world areas, meaning that players won't have to trigger an encounter with a Wild Pokemon to see whether it is shiny. Serebii was the first to report the news, having encountered a Shiny Pokemon in the wild during his playthrough.

Overworld Shiny Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!, which featured Pokemon roaming about in the map instead of lurking in tall grass. Similarly, Shiny Pokemon also appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, with players able to easily dodge other wild Pokemon thanks to the more wide open spaces found in that game.

It's unclear whether Shiny Pokemon will have the usual visual and chime indicators when they first appear on screen. Shiny Pokemon featured this in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but Serebii was unable to provide any other details about the Shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.