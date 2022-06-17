Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Insider Leaks New Pokemon

A well-known Pokemon leaker that goes by the name Riddler Khu over on Twitter has been sharing and teasing a ton of information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline Pokemon games releasing later this year via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Included in this information dump is word of new and returning Pokemon that will make up some of the game's Pokedex. For example, the leaker claims that Gogoat is returning after a nine-year hiatus from Pokemon games.

It's important to divide the information between what's been revealed versus teased. In other words, what's been explicitly said and what's been not been explicitly said. First, what's actually been said. According to the leaker, Sprigatito's final evolution has a "God-tier" Hidden Ability and is bipedal/humanoid.

The following is also claimed: more than one objection, at least four "waifumon," multiple "husbandomon," a new "cool" fish pokemon, Smoliv's evolution is the regional grass female Pokemon, there is a regional bug type Pokemon with a Japanese theme, there will be Pokemon that haven't appeared in any Switch Pokemon game, and the legendaries are rideable.

Then there's the information that has been -- seemingly -- teased. For example, Pokemon fans think the leaker has teased that the starter final evolutions are Grass/Dark, Fire/Ghost, and Water/Fighting. It's also been seemingly hinted that the legendaries will have five of something, presumably forms.

More or less, this is everything the leak has revealed or teased so far about the new games as it pertains to Pokemon in the game. Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt as none of it is official. Further, while it's possible it's all accurate, this could change over time.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release worldwide on November 18, 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of Switch exclusives and all things Pokemon in general, click here.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year. As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokémon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon to be your first partner Pokemon before setting off on your journey through this new region."

H/T, Centro Leaks.