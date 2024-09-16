Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces Serperior Tera Raid Event

Following the conclusion of the Incineroar Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new event has now been announced. Serperior will be appearing in 7-star Tera Raids during two separate periods. The first of these will begin this week, on Thursday September 19th at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, September 22nd at 4:59 p.m. PT. The second half of the event will happen the following weekend, starting Thursday, September 26th at 5 p.m. PT and running through Sunday, September 29th at 4:59 p.m. PT. Serperior will have a Grass Tera type.

Serperior is the final evolved form of Snivy, the Grass-type starter introduced in Pokemon Black and White. For those that haven't been able to secure a Snivy through Pokemon Home or through The Indigo Disk DLC, this event should offer the perfect opportunity! Through these Tera Raid events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has offered players the opportunity to obtain some of the franchise's most popular Pokemon. As a pure Grass-type, Serperior is weak to Fire, Ice, and Flying-type moves, so players planning to participate in this event should plan ahead.

As is usually the case with these Tera Raid events, Serperior can only be caught once per save file. However, players can participate in the event as many times as they like in order to get other in-game rewards, such as Tera Shards. Serperior caught during the event will have the Mightiest Mark. When assigned by the player, the Mightiest Mark gives Serperior the title "the Unrivaled" when the Pokemon is sent into battle.

Pokemon Black and White is often held up as one of the most well-regarded entries in the franchise, and fans have been begging for years to see a remake or a new game set in the Unova region. It hasn't happened yet, and the closest thing we've gotten is the fact that Blueberry Academy is technically based somewhere in Unova. In the absence of a remake or new game, Pokemon Black and White fans have to take what they can get, and a Tera Raid event featuring one of the game's starters will have to do!

Are you planning to check out these Serperior Tera Raid Battles? Did you start with Snivy in Pokemon Black and White?