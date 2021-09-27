Pokemon Shiny Hunter Video Goes Viral Thanks to Incredible Set-Up

For some Pokemon fans, catching ’em all just isn’t enough of a challenge, and for those players, there’s always Shiny Pokemon. Some players will go above and beyond trying to track down the rarest Shiny Pokemon, and the folks at BrofessorsLab are no exception. The Twitch channel features two players, Professor Rex and Professor Tops, and the two have made Shiny hunting into an art. In a video that recently went viral on TikTok, the two streamers showcased an amazing set-up that allowed them to hunt in multiple games at the same time. The effort is nothing short of incredible, with a massive number of systems in use.

To start, the streamers have 16 GameCube consoles, each with a Game Boy Player, and a copy of FireRed or LeafGreen. Each GameCube has a receiver for a WaveBird controller, all of which are set to the same frequency. This allows the streamers to control all 16 games at the same time with one controller! In addition to that, the streamers have eight Nintendo Wii consoles, also hooked up with WaveBirds, but running Pokemon Box on the system to allow them to play Ruby and Sapphire through eight Game Boy Advance SPs that are also hooked up to each system. The sheer number of consoles in use is pretty staggering!

A video showcasing the set-up can be found embedded below.

It’s hard to overstate how impressive this set-up is! The sheer cost associated with this many retro consoles is hard to overstate; this is literally thousands of dollars worth of video game equipment. While the video has recently gone viral on TikTok, it’s worth noting that this was actually from June, prior to the “Safari Zone” event that the streamers were running.

For those unfamiliar with Shiny Pokemon, the concept originated in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Shiny Pokemon are variants with different colorations that offer no specific in-game advantage. However, their rarity gives them a lot of appeal, particularly for Pokemon that are significantly different in color (some Shiny Pokemon are actually pretty similar to the standard). Some players might never encounter a Shiny Pokemon in a game, but this type of set-up makes it much more likely!

