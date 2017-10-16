‘Pokemon’: Shiny Silvally to Be Distributed in October

Pokemon trainers will get a chance to get a special version of one of Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s most powerful Pokemon.

GameStop will be distributing a Shiny version of Silvally beginning on October 23rd. As players couldn’t catch Silvally in Pokemon Sun and Moon, the distribution is the only way players will be able to get a legitimate Shiny version of Silvally.

Silvally was one of the featured Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon, an artifically created chimera-like Pokemon that can shift its type when holding certain items. Silvally and its pre-evolved form, Type: Null, were both created by the Aether Foundation to fight Ultra Beasts. The Pokemon were then put into stasis when their powers proved to be too unwieldy and out of control.

This Silvally comes with the move Multi-Attack (which changes types to match Silvally’s type), Parting Shot, Punishment, and Scary Face. It also comes with a Gold Bottle Cap, which can be used in Pokemon Sun and Moon to change a Pokemon’s core stats.

GameStop is distributing the new Pokemon to correspond with the release of a new expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, called “Crimson Invasion.” In addition to Silvally, the new expansion will also be the first card set to have Ultra Beasts, all of whom look to be real game changers. The Pokemon Company is also releasing a Shiny Silvally-GX Pokemon Trading Card Game box that comes with a special Shiny version of the Silvally-GX card and four booster packs next month.

Players will have until November 13th to get the Shiny Silvally. GameStop is also currently distributing codes for the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow in stores now.