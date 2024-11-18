Pokemon Sleep Eevee Event Gives Players Chance at Shiny Eeveelutions, Rare Sleep Styles

Eevee is so widely popular among Pokemon fans that it’s become a mascot on almost the same level as Pikachu. With so many evolutions, there’s an Eevee form for just about any trainer… if you can catch ’em all. This year, Pokemon Sleep plans to make this easier for trainers with their second annual Eevee Day event.

Pokemon celebrates Eevee Day annually on November 21, honoring the fact that the numbers 1121 sound somewhat similar to Eevee’s name in Japanese. Eevee Day celebrations often include exciting events that give Eevee fans opportunities to collect more of this cute critter and its Eeveelutions across various games in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eevee Week in Pokemon Sleep

This year, Pokemon Sleep is first out of the gate with its Eevee Day festivities, which begin with the new sleep week on Monday, November 18 at 4:00 AM and run through the end of the research period on Monday, November 25 at 3:59 AM.

During the 2024 Eevee Week event in Pokemon Sleep, Eevee and all of its evolved forms will be more likely to appear during sleep research. The chances of meeting a Shiny Eevee are also boosted, making this week a great opportunity to befriend one and collect all the Eevee candies you’ll need to evolve it to one of its Shiny Eeveelutions.

In addition to the increased spawns and Shiny boost, the Pokemon Sleep Eevee Day event offers a more bonuses for sleep researchers. As long as they log sleep on November 21, players will get a bonus of 1,121 Sleep Points, which can be used in the Sleep Store. Helper Pokemon’s main skills will also be 1.5 times more likely to trigger, making it easier to gather berries and ingredients to boost Snorlax’s Strength and Drowsy Power.

Unlike some Pokemon Sleep events, the Eevee Week effects are not limited to Greengrass Isle and are available wherever players choose to conduct their research for the week. That said, the island where trainers conduct their week’s research will impact which Pokemon can appear.

felt Eevee from Pokemon Concierge

Players who want to log sleep styles for a particular Eeveelution to complete their sleep style dex will want to choose their island carefully for this event to make sure they’ll be able to find what they’re looking for. Here’s a quick breakdown of which Eeveelutions will spawn on every Island during Eevee Week:

Greengrass Isle – Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon

Cyan Beach – Eevee and Vaporeon

Taupe Hollow – Eevee, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon

Snowdrop Tundra – Eevee and Glaceon

Lapis Lakeside – Eevee, Espeon, and Leafeon

Old Gold Power Plant – Eevee and Jolteon

Along with the increased spawns and bonus Sleep Points, players will be able to complete special Eevee Week missions that lead to limited-time rewards, including Eevee Incense. Placing an Eevee Incense before logging sleep guarantees one additional Eevee will appear during the next research session, so this can be a great way for players to enjoy even more chances to befriend a Shiny Eevee in Pokemon Sleep.