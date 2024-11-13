Pokemon TCG Pocket Developer Won’t Reveal if Choice of Pack Impacts Cards Received

The Pokemon Company is refusing to shed light on whether or not your choice of pack impacts the cards you receive in Pokemon TCG Pocket. For those who have been playing PTCGP since its launch roughly two weeks ago, the process of opening a pack has become well-known. After choosing between the Mewtwo, Charizard, and Pikachu booster pack options, players will be shown a carousel of packs to select from. The implication is that each pack is different from one another with each containing different cards to earn. However, based on a new non-answer from The Pokemon Company, it seems that this process of selecting which pack you want to tear open might not matter at all.

Speaking to Polygon, The Pokemon Company was asked directly about this pack-opening ordeal in Pokemon TCG Pocket and what goes into it. Specifically, the company was asked to clarify whether or not the pack that players end up selecting from the rotating carousel makes a difference with the cards that are received. To that end, The Pokemon Company refused to comment, saying that it would keep specifics of the system under wraps for the moment.

“While Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket draws inspiration from the experience of opening physical Pokemon TCG booster packs, we are unable to share specifics at this time,” The Pokemon Company said.

This pack-choosing system in Pokemon TCG Pocket is one that has divided the game’s fanbase since its release. Some online have asserted that the packs that are chosen do matter, as certain packs tend to have different bends or creases on them that might indicate which types of cards are inside. Others have pushed back on this notion though and have pointed to Pokemon TCG Pocket’s metadata to prove otherwise. Based on this data, it seems likely that the cards players earn are determined the moment that “Open Pack” is selected. Everything else that happens after this is merely meant to be flashy and enjoyable to players.

In all likelihood, The Pokemon Company won’t ever fully reveal what the truth is with its booster packs as it wants to keep players as engaged as possible with Pokemon TCG Pocket. To that end, having millions of players believing that they have any sort of choice on which cards they unlock is part of the game’s allure.