Pokemon x Dua Lipa Release New Collab Music Video

Anime continues to be big business in the entertainment world as more fans spring up every year to celebrate the medium. Of the many anime franchises that have been created, it’s tough to dispute that Pokemon has become one of the biggest. Taking the world by storm on multiple fronts, the franchise has seen its fair share of collaborations in the past but none quite like this one. Popular musician Dua Lipa has crashed the charts, torn up the stage, and appeared in major Hollywood productions such as Barbie and Argyle. Now, Lipa is once again sharing her love of the anime universe by collaborating with your favorite pocket monsters for a new project.

Before diving into the new video, it’s worthwhile to break down how this collaboration came to be. Specifically, Dua Lipa is teaming up with the app dubbed “Pokemon Sleep” which is a very different experience than the likes of Pokemon Go. Rather than exploring your nearby surroundings in the real world, Pokemon Sleep allows users to capture pocket monsters in their dreams. Here’s how the app describes its experience for new users, “Collect Pokémon Through Sleeping! In the world of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon with the same sleep type as you will gather around as you catch some Zs, so discover all the various different sleep styles that Pokémon can have as you aim to complete your Sleep Style Dex!”

Dua Lipa x Pokemon: A Sleepy Crossover For The Ages

While Dua Lipa hasn’t lent her vocal talents to an anime series and/or created one of her own, that hasn’t stopped the singer from showing off her love of the medium in the past. In 2022, Lipa teamed up with another major anime fan in the music business, Megan Thee Stallion, for a music video, “Sweetest Pie.” Prior to this, she created a music video that wore its anime influence on its sleeve, “Dua Lipa: Levitating.”

Pokemon Can’t Stop Growing

Pokemon will always be best known for the franchise’s video game entries and anime series. On the former front, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in 2025. While there are plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming game, Z-A appears to be taking a page from Pokemon: Detective Pikachu in that it is creating a new locale that will see Pokemon and humans living side-by-side akin to the live-action movie.

On the anime front, Pokemon Horizons is still going strong, following the adventures of Liko and Roy now that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have wandered off into the sunset. While the pair of new protagonists might not have hit Ash’s highs of becoming the new world champion, the two have their own problems to worry about as they explore the world alongside the Rising Volt Tacklers. In the past, executives behind the scenes have hinted that we haven’t seen the last of Ash though they have been remiss to confirm when we’ll see the trainer make a comeback.

It should come as no surprise that Pokemon is finding inventive new ways to burst through the public zeitgeist. Pokemon Sleep is one of many apps that have been created in recent years featuring the pocket monsters, though Pokemon Go might remain the king of the charts. Pokemon Go arrived to help trainers in the real world catch Pokemon and has continued to be a part of users’ daily lives to this day.

Want to stay up to date on the world of Pokemon? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things pocket monsters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.