Shiny Zygarde Now Available at GameStop for Pokemon Sun and Moon, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Pokemon fans can now get their hands on a Shiny Zygarde for their copies of Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Zygarde is The Pokemon Company’s June giveaway as part of the franchise’s “Legendary Year” event. While Zygarde is already available in both Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, this is the first time that players can legally obtain a Shiny Zygarde, which has an alternate coloration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players in the United States can obtain the Shiny Zygarde by picking up a code at a GameStop location. Players in the UK and Europe can obtain the Shiny Zygarde by downloading it off of the Nintendo Network as a Mystery Gift.

Zygarde was first introduced as the third Legendary in Pokemon X & Y, but its true potential wasn’t unlocked until Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Players can switch between Zygarde’s 10% Forme, 50% Forme, and its Complete Forme by collecting various Zygarde cells and then using the Reassembly unit in the Alola region. Once a player collects all 100 Zygarde cells, Zygarde will obtain the ability Power Construct and can freely switch between forms.

The Zygarde’s level and moves will be different depending on which game you download it from. Players with Pokemon Sun and Moon will get a Level 60 Zygarde with the moves Land’s Wrath, Safeguard, Glare, and Dragon Breath. Adding Zygarde to Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will get you a Level 100 Zygarde with the moves Thousand Arrows, Outrage, Extreme Speed, and Dragon Dance. The Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Zygarde also comes with a Golden Bottle Cap to change its IVs if necessary.

As part of this month’s promotion, The Pokemon Company is also releasing a special Shiny Zygarde-GX box for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, featuring a Shiny Zygarde card.

Zygarde will be available from today, June 1st, through June 24th at GameStop. European players can download Zygarde during the entire month of June.

Since Shiny Zygarde isn’t usually available in the games, this is the only chance to grab it in games. Don’t miss out