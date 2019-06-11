Pokemon Sword and Shield Fans Are Loving the Mischievous New Addition, Impidimp

Nintendo recently showed off more of the next generation of Pokemon games, Sword and Shield, and fans in attendance at E3 2019 are able to play through a short demo of the game. But the demo included some brand new Pokemon that weren’t revealed in the previous trailers or Pokemon direct.

Joining another new addition Yamper, which seems to take cues from adorable corgi dogs, Impidimp seems to be much less adorable. This Dark/Fairy type — a first for the series — has managed to stand out among fans anyway despite its lack of outwardly cute features.

With its mischievous stuck out tongue, bat like design, and tiny devil-like body, Impidimp has already become a huge hit with fans as it’s inspired all kinds of fan-art, memes, and hilarious reactions among fans. It’s clear that this will be a fan-favorite will be a major standout when the full game releases later this year.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently scheduled to release November 15th for Nintendo Switch. So it won’t be too long before fans get to add this little devil to their party. Read on to see what the Internet is saying about this big new addition below!

That Tongue Though

Beelzedimp???

This Impidimp Pokémon is absolutely going to evolve into Beelzemon. pic.twitter.com/bl8jUP2n0K — LAWRENCE FANTASY VIII: DQ IN SMASH (@slitherup) June 11, 2019

Pokemon’s Prodigal Son

Wait a Minute…

Was Impidimp revealed yesterday and we just didn’t realize? pic.twitter.com/XrZn4ytDsQ — PokéMemes from PokéJungle (@ultrapokememes) June 11, 2019

CHAOTIC ENERGY

IMPIDIMP LOOKS LIKE THEY’VE ALREADY KILLED GOD. THEY THREW THE FIRST BRICK IN STONEWALL. THEY WERE OUT BUYING COKE AND WERE SPOTTED. CHAOTIC ENERGY pic.twitter.com/g3X6nmH0ne — tfw ur caught licking toes (@POLTERGAYST_) June 11, 2019

There’s a PONYTAIL???

Pokemon Now Has a Devilman…

Separated at Birth?

So i thought impidimp looked familiar pic.twitter.com/ziHDav0nha — lil🐛 (@lesbiansylveon) June 11, 2019

He’s Trying His Best

Adorable Little Thief