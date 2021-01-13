Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Goes Viral for Awesome Dynamax Adventure Discovery

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's The Crown Tundra DLC brought an interesting new addition to the game in the form of Dynamax Adventures, which give players the opportunity to discover some of the rarest Pokemon in the game. While on a Dynamax Adventure, Reddit poster Scorbunny made an incredible rare discovery in the form of a Shiny Oranguru with perfect stats! The odds of this type of discovery are quite rare, and will likely put some of the best finds in the game to shame. As a result, Scorbunny's new Pokemon has gone a bit viral, receiving a hefty dose of upvotes and positive comments from other posters.

The Shiny Oranguru can be seen in the Reddit post embedded below.

Shiny Pokemon have been sought after by collectors since their introduction in the series. The unique coloration of a Shiny Pokemon does not have an impact on its strength or abilities, but it does give the trainer some bragging rights, due to their overall rarity. The Reddit poster's Oranguru does have perfect IVs, however, making it a much more viable candidate for a trainer's Pokemon team. As far as Max Lair finds, this one is special all around!

Pokemon Sword and Shield released at the end of 2019, but 2020 saw the release of two DLC expansions for the game: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The DLC significantly increased the amount of content available in the game, adding new Pokemon, as well as new features. With both DLC expansions currently available, the future of the mainline Pokemon games remains a mystery.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, and The Pokemon Company has already teased that there will be content released to celebrate that fact. It's quite possible that more content could end up being revealed for Sword and Shield, or even an entirely new game in the series. For now, fans will just have to spend time with the content that's currently available; it could be the perfect excuse to keep searching for something equally rare!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

