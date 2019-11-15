Pokemon Sword and Shield: Here’s All the Pokemon You Can Encounter Along Route 2

Route 2 offers players their first chance to catch a handful of new Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield. After receiving their first partner Pokemon and briefly exploring the Slumbering Weald, players will be asked to visit Professor Magnolia who lives off of Route 2. For the most part, players will see many of the same Pokemon they had just encountered on Route 1, but there are a couple of new Pokemon who appear in this route. For instance, Route 2 is where players can first catch Chewtle and the Galarian Zigzagoon, along with Seedot and Purrloin.

One key to making sure you “catch ’em all” in Pokemon Sword and Shield is understanding that some Pokemon only appear roaming through the overworld map, while others can only be found by approaching the rustling patches grass that occasionally appear (labelled as Non-Overworld Encounters in the charts below). Some Pokemon also show up both on the overworld map and in patches of rustling grass, which can confuse things if you’re not aware of the separate encounter tables.

So – what Pokemon can you find along Route 2 in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Here’s the full list:

Overworld Encounters:

Skwovet – 38%

Rookidee – 30%

Nickit – 15%

Chewtle – 10%

Yamper – 5%

Zigzagoon – 2%

Non-Overworld Encounters

Blipbug – 40%

Rookidee -25%

Seedot – 20%

Purrloin – 10%

Hoothoot – 5%

Magikarp80%

Chewtle15%

Arrokuda05%

