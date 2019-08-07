Pokemon Fans Think New Pokemon Looks Like a Bong

Nintendo’s latest info dump for Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced fans to some more rivals and an entirely new type of Pokemon variant players will encounter on their journeys. These “Galarian Form” Pokemon, like the Alola Form Pokemon seen before, boast different appearances as well as changed types and presumably some attacks the base types couldn’t learn. One of those Galarian Forms was given to Weezing, a Pokemon which becomes a Psychic and Fairy type and has two tall smokestack hats.

“Galarian Weezing consumes polluted air and poisonous gases for sustenance,” a description of the Pokemon’s new look from the game’s site reads. “The air and gases absorbed will have toxins removed before being spewed out again from the tops of Weezing’s heads. Apparently the air produced through this purification process is very clean!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Galarian Weezing might be doing the environment with a favor by cleaning the air, but that’s not the part of the Pokemon that people have latched onto. Instead, people are pointing out that this smokestack Pokemon bears a striking resemblance to a bong, and that’s all any people seem to be able to see when looking at it.

Check out some of the reactions to this new Pokemon variant below before catching up on the rest of these new Galarian Pokemon here and through the video above.

More Hyped Now?

WTF a fairy type WEEZING Pokémon with what looks like a bong on its head.



I AM OFFICIALLY THIS MUCH MORE HYPED FOR THIS GAME#PokemonSwordShield #SwordAndShield pic.twitter.com/ttqjaZe4R6 — Luho # (@luhosenpai) August 7, 2019

It Had to Be On Purpose, Right?

Did they make the new wheezing form look like a bong on purpose? #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/MZVxP1vGcU — JackJarvis (@Jarvis69Jack) August 7, 2019

Representation

Good to see us Brit bongs finally get the representation we deserve.#Pokemon pic.twitter.com/iH70bh1PvY — DeeplyFlawedMan (@DeeplyFlawedMan) August 7, 2019

Bongs and Kiss

good morning there are new pokémon that resemble a bong and gene simmons of kiss #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/dyqUJbLMBa — 𝖊𝖟 (@e_hazey) August 7, 2019

No on National Dex, Yes on Bongs

fans: national dex please



pokemon: how about Bong Weezing instead, do you like this? pic.twitter.com/xp8IlZpM4n — Frank🔸🦌🔚🔜💙🦁 (@Masaka_Arienai) August 7, 2019

Mad Lads

Game Freak literally went ahead with the Bong Pokemon, those mad lads. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/ppDFwJr2gI — Evan @ home (@EvanDoomguyTX) August 7, 2019

Double-Barrel Bong

*pokemon designer glancing through the room, looking for inspiration*



PD1: “What about.. a bong?”

PD2: “Pshyeah, right. Why not a double-barrel bong, while you’re at it?”

PD1: “…” pic.twitter.com/F42GWJ6LMk — Archmonad of Saturn (@voidshaper) August 7, 2019

It Just Makes Sense!

Weezing evolving into a literal stovepipe top hat bong Pokemon just makes sense https://t.co/EO9VU4S2ah — Mike Meltzer (@MikeMeltzer) August 7, 2019

Got Them Wheezing

The Pokemon Company Right Now