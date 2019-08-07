Gaming

Pokemon Fans Think New Pokemon Looks Like a Bong

Nintendo’s latest info dump for Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced fans to some more rivals and […]

By

Nintendo’s latest info dump for Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced fans to some more rivals and an entirely new type of Pokemon variant players will encounter on their journeys. These “Galarian Form” Pokemon, like the Alola Form Pokemon seen before, boast different appearances as well as changed types and presumably some attacks the base types couldn’t learn. One of those Galarian Forms was given to Weezing, a Pokemon which becomes a Psychic and Fairy type and has two tall smokestack hats.

“Galarian Weezing consumes polluted air and poisonous gases for sustenance,” a description of the Pokemon’s new look from the game’s site reads. “The air and gases absorbed will have toxins removed before being spewed out again from the tops of Weezing’s heads. Apparently the air produced through this purification process is very clean!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Galarian Weezing might be doing the environment with a favor by cleaning the air, but that’s not the part of the Pokemon that people have latched onto. Instead, people are pointing out that this smokestack Pokemon bears a striking resemblance to a bong, and that’s all any people seem to be able to see when looking at it.

Check out some of the reactions to this new Pokemon variant below before catching up on the rest of these new Galarian Pokemon here and through the video above.

More Hyped Now?

It Had to Be On Purpose, Right?

Representation

Bongs and Kiss

No on National Dex, Yes on Bongs

Mad Lads

Double-Barrel Bong

It Just Makes Sense!

Got Them Wheezing

The Pokemon Company Right Now

Tagged:
,

Related Posts