Pokemon Sword and Shield Confirms Time-Saving Feature

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch won’t force players to go through their catching tutorial, which is something it has forced players to go through in previous installments, much to the annoyance of seasoned players who’ve been catching Pokemon since before they could walk. That said, veteran and anti-tutorial players won’t have to go through the catching tutorial in the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive if they don’t want to.

According to our sister site GameSpot, the game begins with players choosing what starter they want to use: Sobble, Grookey, and Scorbunny. After this easy decision — team Grookey all day — players will be instructed to talk to their mother, who will give the young trainer a little bit of cash and five Poke Balls to use as you please. Of course, at this point, you can start catching buddies for your Grookey.

Eventually, you’re going to run into your rival and his brother, the Galar Champion, and the person who teaches players how to catch Pokemon, but only if they haven’t caught one yet. If you did catch a Pokemon already, then the brother will simply comment on how you already know what you’re doing, and the conversation will move on with no tutorial. So, if you don’t want to go through the tutorial, all you need to do is make those five Poke Balls count.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are poised to release later this year on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming pair of Pokemon games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here.

“A new generation of Pokemon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads Nintendo’s official elevator pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta.”