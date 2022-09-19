Pokemon Sword and Shield Gives Away Final Free Pokemon With New Code

Pokemon Sword and Shield are now in the process of giving away one final Pokemon as part of an ongoing promotion that has been seen in the latest mainline entries in the franchise. In recent weeks, Game Freak has been giving Pokemon Sword and Shield players the ability to obtain five free Pokemon that belong to Ash's team in the Pokemon anime. And while some of these Pokemon have been native to the Galar region, this final freebie is a fan-favorite from Sinnoh.

As of this moment, Pokemon Sword and Shield players can obtain Ash's Lucario for themselves in each game. Through the use of the code "HAD0UW0CATCH", players can snag a Lucario that is pre-set to level 80. Much like the previous codes that Game Freak has been releasing for this event, though, this distribution won't last for long. Players only have until September 29th to get this free Lucario for themselves before this code expires for good.

In total, Game Freak has now given out five Pokemon in total that belong to Ash's team. If you collected all of these Pokemon, you'll have been able to obtain a level 80 Dracovish, Dragonite, Gengar, Sirfetch'd, and now Lucario. It's worth noting that at the time of this writing, Sirfetch'd is still available to download until September 22nd through the use of the code "H1SSATSUNEG1".

In all likelihood, this will be the final major promotion that Pokemon Sword and Shield will receive. In just a few short weeks, the latest installments in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will be releasing on Nintendo Switch. As such, much of Nintendo and Game Freak's focus moving forward will likely transition away from Sword and Shield and will go to Scarlet and Violet. And while this is something that most fans will certainly be fine with, this event should still likely marks the end of post-launch support that Sword and Shield have continued to receive since launching in 2019.

Are you going to download this free Lucario for yourself in Pokemon Sword and Shield? And what have your thoughts been on this distribution event overall? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.