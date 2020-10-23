Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra: All Version Exclusive Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield players have new Pokemon to hunt for in The Crown Tundra including some very familiar monsters who’ve returned to the games as part of the DLC. However, keeping in line with the base Sword and Shield games and what was done in the Isle of Armor DLC, some of the Pokemon added in The Crown Tundra are version exclusives that will only be found in one game. Thankfully there aren’t that many exclusives between the two games, so if you’ve got friends with the other versions or people willing to make some trades, you can still round out your Pokedex fairly easily.

Each version of the latest Pokemon games has five exclusive Pokemon in The Crown Tundra. The best part of that is that three out of the five Pokemon restricted to each version are evolutions of the two other exclusives, so if you don’t mind putting in the work yourself, you only have to make two trades before evolving your Pokemon to complete the Pokedex.

The exclusive Pokemon in Sword and Shield added as part of The Crown Tundra can be found below (via Dot Esports and Serebii):

Pokemon Sword Exclusives

Omanyte

Omastar

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Pokemon Shield Exclusives

Kabuto

Kabutops

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

So if someone in Sword is able to get an Omanyte and a Bagon and someone in Shield is able to get a Kabuto and a Gible, the players will be able to do the rest on their own before too long by evolving the exclusive Pokemon. If you’re only worried about making sure your Pokedex is as full as it can be, you could always find someone who has the exclusives, trade with them, and immediately give them back to complete that entry.

These exclusives in Sword and Shield will be familiar to those who played past Pokemon games, but there are many more Pokemon than just those that have been added in The Crown Tundra for players to look for. Some of them are Legendary Pokemon, a big focus of The Crown Tundra. The Legendary Titans are an example of that, but you won’t be able to get all of those Titans to keep during one playthrough unless they’re distributed some alternate way in the future.

Pokemon Sword and Shields new The Crown Tundra DLC is now available on the Nintendo Switch.