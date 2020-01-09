Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Includes New Co-Op Mode

Amid Nintendo‘s many Pokemon announcements shared on Thursday was the first news of a new co-op mode that’s coming to the game. This new Pokemon Sword and Shield mode hasn’t been named yet, but we do know what it’ll allow players to do. It’ll allow Pokemon Trainers to go underground and explore Pokemon Dens with friends, and you’ll also encounter Pokemon from past games who will be spotted in their Gigantamax forms.

News of the new co-op mode was shared in Nintendo’s Pokemon Direct video which can be seen below at the 14:46 mark. This co-op mode will be included in the second part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Passcalled “The Crown Tundra” which is scheduled for a release in Fall 2020.

“The Crown Tundra will have a new form of co-op play as well,” the narrator of the Pokemon Direct said. “This will allow you and friends to enter and explore Pokemon Dens that exist underground in The Crown Tundra. Deep inside the dens, you may see Legendary Pokemon from past games Dynamaxing before your very eyes. You’ll be able to meet and make allies of all kinds of Legendary Pokemon during your adventures in The Crown Tundra including ones you’ll be able to catch through this co-op play. It also appears that some brand new Legendary Pokemon are also waiting to be found somewhere in this land.”

It appears as though that last line pertains more to the region found in The Crown Tundra and not just what’s seen in the co-op mode, but the new mode will still be your go-to place for Legendary Pokemon regardless. The brief clip shown in the trailer previewed a ton of different Legendary Pokemon that’ll be returning to the game and found in these underground dens.

It’ll be a while until this co-op mode releases though since it’s not planned to be available until Fall 2020. You can go ahead and buy the expansion pass for either Sword or Shield if you’re already sold on the idea, but you’ll be playing through the content found in The Isle of Armor before you get to The Crown Tundra.

“The Isle of Armor is scheduled to be released by the end of June 2020, and The Crown Tundra in the fall of 2020,” The Pokemon Company said about the new expansions. “The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, which include both sets of content, will be available for pre-purchase for a suggested retail price of $29.99 starting later today, January 9, 2020. Both expansions will include a new area to explore, newly discoverable Pokémon, clothing items, handy features, and more.”

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s new Expansion Passes are available to purchase now with the content being released first in June 2020.