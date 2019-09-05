Pokemon Sword and Shield Will Have Eevee and All Its Eeveelutions

Pokemon Sword and Shield will have Eevee and all its evolutions. Yesterday, Nintendo published the latest trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield. While the trailer spent most of its time showing off new features and new Pokemon, the trailer also confirmed that Eevee and its various evolutions would all appear in the upcoming Pokemon game. Although not a surprise to most Pokemon fans, the news should alleviate worries that the popular Pokemon would be left out of the game due to the decision to make some Pokemon totally unavailable in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

While previous Pokemon games allowed players to bring in their Pokemon from older games and use them on their current teams, Pokemon Sword and Shield will limit players to only transferring Pokemon found within the Galar Pokedex, a database listing every native species to Galar. Basically – if you can’t catch a Pokemon in the Galar region, you can’t use it in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The change was made due to concerns over animation quality, which could be due to the Pokemon Camp feature, which features tons of new animations of Pokemon jumping about and enjoying themselves as they play. Fans initially accused Game Freak (the developer of Pokemon Sword and Shield) of laziness as move animations were similar to those seen in Pokemon Sun and Moon and other Pokemon games, but recent trailers have made clear that Game Freak has put a ton of work bringing Pokemon to life in new ways.

Currently, about 200 Pokemon species have been confirmed for Pokemon Sword and Shield. For reference, Pokemon Sun and Moon had about 450 Pokemon species, so we can expect at least that many species to appear in the game. Popular Pokemon like Charizard, Lapras, and Pikachu have also been confirmed for the game.

Pokemon Sword and Shield comes out on November 15th.