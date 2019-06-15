Pokemon Fans Just Want Blastoise To Shoot Water From His Cannons

Pokemon fans have seen a lot of different animations from a lot of different Pokemon throughout no small amount of generations, but Blastoise still isn’t able to shoot water from the massive cannons on its back. Blastoise has been one of go-to final evolutions since the beginning of the series, but even when we’ve gotten all the way up to Pokemon Let’s Go and Blastoise has a Mega Evolution with an extra cannon, he still can’t use them to shoot water during his animations. Those looking forward to Pokemon Sword and Shield are hoping this changes in the next generation.

The observation about Blastoise’s wasted cannons and the request to have him use them was reignited after Pokemon fans got to see some more of Sword and Shield during Nintendo‘s E3 event. US Gamer also spoke to those involved with the game’s development and learned when they asked about the limitations of the Pokemon Bank that “higher quality animations” are being worked on.

“We already have well over 800 Pokemon species, and there’s going to be more added in these games,” producer Junichi Masuda said. “And now that they’re on the Nintendo Switch, we’re creating it with much higher fidelity with higher quality animations.”

Game Freak really wants to focus on high quality animation work, take a look at some of their best A Pokémon with a massive cannon on its back, where does the water shoot from? Its fucking forehead pic.twitter.com/Nm0UtwHFgO — Matt 🍃⚔️ (@mattyoukhana_) June 12, 2019

That’s given some people hope that Blastoise will actually be able to shoot water from his signature cannons, but will he? We won’t know until we see more from the game or until Sword and Shield releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 15th, but until then, if you’ve got thoughts one way or another about the topic, join some possibly likeminded people below in speculation and doubt.

@JamesTurner_42 could you please tell me that Blastoise finally uses its two cannons to fire out water attacks in Sword&Shield, instead of its mouth like in the 3DS games. 🙂 — Parmy (@parmy0715) June 6, 2019

Bet blastoise’s water still comes out of his mouth. — Malcolm (@Malcolm_Moon4) June 12, 2019

For Gen 8 I hope Blastoise shoots water out of its mouth or cannons and not out of its forehead. — 🌈Puffers🌈 (@Puffirisu) March 26, 2019

I fucking bet Blastoise will still shoot water from its mouth — Marcus (@Dewndeym) June 12, 2019

