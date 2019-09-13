Pokemon Sword and Shield Fans Love Possible Farfetch’d Evolution

Pokemon fans are already drawing up what Farfetch’d’s possible evolution looks like. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a pixelated image of a new Pokemon, which many believe is a possible Galarian evolution of Farfetch’d, a popular Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Red and Blue. A leak earlier this year noted that Farfetch’d would get an evolution named Sirfetch’d, and the information released by the Pokemon Company today seems to tease that this could be the same Pokemon. Even though we don’t have a clear image of the new Pokemon, fans are already releasing artwork of what they believe the new Pokemon will look like – and honestly, it’s some of the most impressive fan art we’ve seen yet.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best fan art of Farfetch’d’s alleged evolution:
Videos by ComicBook.com
by @Laure_Dinaire
Quick doodle of how I see this new Galar pokemon.— ▫️ʇlɐqoɔ (@Laure_Dinaire) September 13, 2019
We need a new Farfetch’d!#Pokemon #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/0e8ZjZ7piY
by @EhrenEisen
That Galar update got me and many others thinkin about a potential galar evolution for Farfetch’d— Eisen 💛🦌💙🦁 (@EhrenEisen) September 13, 2019
I decided to quickly sketch the first impression that came to mind, when I saw the pixel mess on the site pic.twitter.com/9H6zOBLMue
by Splatter Parrot
Here’s my take on the new Pokemon teaser! Galarian Farfetch’d!⚔️🛡#fakemon #fanart pic.twitter.com/bWrqRKsHrO— Splat! (@SplatterParrot) September 13, 2019
by John McDevitt
One cool bird #farfetchd #pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield #galarianfarfetchd pic.twitter.com/qcAYYIBy1t— John McDevitt (@McDevitt_John) September 13, 2019
by @Givranelo
Sooo, this is what I see… #PokemonSwordShield #NewPokemon #MysteryPokemon #Pokemon #Farfetchd #cubone #Galarform pic.twitter.com/cUUz2se2CL— Hadrien (@Givranelo) September 13, 2019
by Gooompy
my take on the new pokemon teaser. sirfetch’d? galarian farfetch’d? is it finally his time to shine?? pic.twitter.com/Zb9laoe6as— Gooompy ~ still has a new years icon (@Gooompy) September 13, 2019
by SirrEecho
I poorly drew what I thought the #Pokemon tease was, I can 100% see it being a #Farfetchd Evolution.— SirrEecho (@SirrEecho) September 13, 2019
What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/bSb3JGTDSU