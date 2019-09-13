Gaming

Pokemon Sword and Shield Fans Love Possible Farfetch’d Evolution

Pokemon fans are already drawing up what Farfetch’d’s possible evolution looks like. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a pixelated image of a new Pokemon, which many believe is a possible Galarian evolution of Farfetch’d, a popular Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Red and Blue. A leak earlier this year noted that Farfetch’d would get an evolution named Sirfetch’d, and the information released by the Pokemon Company today seems to tease that this could be the same Pokemon. Even though we don’t have a clear image of the new Pokemon, fans are already releasing artwork of what they believe the new Pokemon will look like – and honestly, it’s some of the most impressive fan art we’ve seen yet.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best fan art of Farfetch’d’s alleged evolution:

by @Laure_Dinaire

 

by @EhrenEisen

by Splatter Parrot

by John McDevitt

by @Givranelo

by Gooompy

by SirrEecho

