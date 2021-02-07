GameStop to Distribute Shiny Toxtricity for Pokemon Sword and Shield

A planned Shiny Toxtricity promotion for Pokemon Sword and Shield has leaked online. A new Reddit post has leaked an upcoming GameStop promotion, which will provide players in the United States and Canada with a Shiny Toxtricity. Players will receive a QR Code that they can scan in the Pokemon Pass app to unlock the Shiny Toxtricity in their games. While some fans are concerned that the promotion will require players to go into a GameStop store to obtain the QR Code needed to obtain the Shiny Pokemon, previous Pokemon Home distributions used a common QR code posted in a public place, which potentially means that someone could scan the code from a photo posted online. No moveset information was available at this time, but will likely be provided when the distribution officially goes live.

The promotion will begin on February 19th, which seems to suggest that this promotion ties into the much anticipated Shining Fates expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The upcoming expansion will feature over 120 Shiny Pokemon cards, and many stores have already run out of pre-orders due to high demand. One reason for the high demand is that, unlike normal expansions, Shining Fates won't have individual booster packs for sale. Instead, fans will need to buy special box sets and tins to get the cards.The crown jewel of the expansion is the Shiny Charizard VMAX card, which will likely sell for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

The Shining Fates card expansion is just one way that the Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The celebration includes new merchandise, new games, and other surprise collaborations wiht popular brands and celebrities. The Pokemon Company has already announced a musical collaboration with pop star Katy Perry called P25 Music, as well as a new McDonald's promotion, and a line of Levi's clothing. The franchise also has several new games coming out - New Pokemon Snap is set to debut in April, and Pokemon UNITE will be released later this year. More announcements are also expected, including a new pair of Pokemon games that are widely expected to be remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.