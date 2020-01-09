Pokemon Sword and Shield: Galar Starter Gigantamax Forms Revealed

The Galar Starter Pokemon will be getting Gigantamax forms thanks to upcoming DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Game Freak announced that the final evolved forms of all three Starter Pokemon from the Galar region – Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon – will get Gigantamax forms as part of the upcoming DLC The Isle of Armor. Players will unlock the Gigantamax form of their Starter Pokemon when they head to a dojo run by Mustard, a former Galar champion who trained Leon.

Gigantamax forms are a variant of the Dynamax ability that causes Pokemon to grow in size during certain Pokemon battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Gigantamax Pokemon change their forms when they grow in size and have access to a special G-Max attack. Each of the Pokemon’s new Gigantamax forms emphasizes one of the Pokemon’s key characteristics – Gigantamax Rillaboom’s drumset has grown in complexity, Gigantamax Cinderace’s ball is now massive, and Gigantamax Inteleon has taken a perch on top of its now 130 foot tail, giving it a sniper’s perspective.

Full descriptions of the new Gigantamax Pokemon can be found below:

Gigantamax Rillaboom: Rillaboom’s tree-stump drum has grown rapidly—to the point that it now resembles a small forest on its own. Gigantamax Rillaboom has merged with this forest of drums and become even more powerful. It can control its sticks as if they were its own limbs and will demonstrate transcendental drumming techniques. Gigantamax Rillaboom will focus completely on playing its drums, compelled by the power welling up inside it. The sound can reach across oceans and be heard by those living in other regions. It’s said that those who hear the beat will begin to dance uncontrollably, overwhelmed by a rhythm that surges from inside them.

Gigantamax Cinderace: The burning ball at Cinderace’s feet has grown to massive proportions thanks to Gigantamax energy. If Gigantamax Cinderace kicks the ball using its well-honed techniques, its fighting spirit will possess the ball and cause the ball to pursue opponents as if it had a mind of its own. Gigantamax Cinderace boasts incredible leg strength–in fact, its legs are said to rank among the strongest of all Pokémon. Even without its gigantic Pyro Ball, it can deliver powerful kicking moves that overwhelm other Dynamax Pokémon.

Gigantamax Inteleon: Inteleon has gained an extremely long tail thanks to Gigantamaxing. The tail’s length is said to be over 130 feet. While Gigantamaxed, Inteleon will stretch its long tail out and hold it straight to form a pillar, and Inteleon will take up a battle position at the top. This Pokémon has an incredibly sharp mind and calculates the precise effects that gravity will have on the trajectory of its shots, enabling it to be an extremely effective sniper. Inteleon has many hidden tools within its body, and these have also been enhanced due to its Gigantamaxing. The nictitating membranes on its eyes not only allow it to measure the distance to the target—they now let Inteleon detect temperature, air pressure, and even humidity. Inteleon is a skilled sniper as well—easily hitting a Berry that’s rolling around over nine miles away.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor DLC will be released in Summer 2020.