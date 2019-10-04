Pokemon Sword and Shield Live Stream Teases New Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s livestream has teased exactly one possible new species of Pokemon during its first three hours. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company launched a 24-hour live stream of a “camera” placed within the Glimwood Tangle, a wooded area in the Galar region. Fans quickly realized that they were in for a marathon, as only a handful of Pokemon popped up during the live stream’s first three hours. Pikachu popped into the camera’s feed a couple of minutes into the stream, and other Pokemon have popped up in “blink and you’ll miss it” cameos.

However, we may have gotten our first glimpse of a new Pokemon, as what appears to be a pink Pokemon has popped up several times in the stream. The Pokemon was partially obscured both times, leading to speculation that it could be a new Pokemon. Here are the two looks we’ve seen of the Pokemon so far:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mysterious Pokémon actually has some sort of distortion over it. pic.twitter.com/xK4U4THQ5W — Your fave gets form/evo, but it sucks (@PLDHnet) October 4, 2019

As noted in the tweet above, the Pokemon appears to have some sort of distortion over it, likely to prevent players from getting a good screen shot and sharing it around the Internet. We’ll likely get a better look sometime over the next 21 hours….because we might have to actually watch the full thing.

Luckily, ComicBook.com has multiple writers with dedicated to today’s Pokemon live stream, their eyes never blinking or losing focus of their goals. Stay tuned as we try to unveil the mystery of the Glimwood Tangle!