Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Aren’t Happy They Can’t Catch Mewtwo

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans aren’t thrilled about Mewtwo not being catchable in the game. Last week, the Pokemon Company added the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo to Max Raid Battles to celebrate Pokemon Day. Mewtwo is the hardest Dynamax Pokemon to defeat yet, with Level 100 stats, the health of a 5-Star Pokemon, six moves designed to counter many of the Pokemon it’s usually weak against, and extra shields. Because it’s so hard to tough to defeat, some Pokemon Sword and Shield players expected to at least have an opportunity to catch Mewtwo, but Pokemon Sword and Shield made the Pokemon unavailable to catch.

While players get plenty of rewards for beating Mewtwo, a lot of fans aren’t happy that they can’t grab Mewtwo. While the decision makes sense on some level – Mewtwo will be available in the Crown Tundra DLC available later this year, and Mewtwo isn’t a permanent addition to Max Raid Battles – a lot of fans are still questioning what’s the point of battling Mewtwo if they can’t catch this powerful Pokemon.

Wait you can’t catch it…

There’s a Mewtwo Max Raid?! Heck yeah. Wait you can’t catch it. pic.twitter.com/T6wFpE3YPF — Kupo🗝 (@luckykupo) February 27, 2020

People actually keep defending this game.

>You can’t catch Mewtwo

>People actually keep defending this game

>People keep playing Pokemon after Emerald on purpose



Perish, all of you. https://t.co/oFspKyVGZT — Aya Herrington ＠ 風祭 (@Ayacchinmaru) February 27, 2020

It really sucks

Have you done a Mewtwo raid in Pokémon Sword & Shield? Mewtwo is super hard to beat. It really sucks that you can’t catch it. #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/UkMoZv99RF — Edy Vega (@V3gaGaming) March 1, 2020

What’s the point?

What’s the point of doing this max raid battle if you can’t catch Mewtwo? pic.twitter.com/DUsRrGnJ8g — BulbaSoph🌸 (@BulbaSoph) February 27, 2020

This isn’t a valid argument

This isn’t a valid argument. Most people that play pokemon don’t care about VGC and just want to catch Mewtwo — BrokenCondom (@FakkuOtaku) February 27, 2020

Man I can’t wait to finally beat Mewtwo and catch him in a raid!

The players: “Man I can’t wait to finally beat Mewtwo and catch him in a raid!”



Gamefreak: pic.twitter.com/gKsjxXl6g3 — Vash🐝 (@HauntedChancla) February 27, 2020

