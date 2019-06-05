Pokemon Fans Are Loving Sword and Shield’s Newly Revealed Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield is a few months away from its big release, and fans are ready to see what the game has to hold. As a brand-new generation enters the Pokemon franchise, plenty of mysteries will be made available to fan, but a few of them were solved today.

After all, a brand-new trailer went live from Nintendo, and the company decided to show off a few new Pokemon to fans.

As you can see above, a trailer went live earlier today showcasing new pieces of Pokemon Sword and Shield. It was there The Pokemon Company and GameFreak shared lots of new footage from the upcoming games, and they made sure to highlight some new Pokemon.

At first, fans were brought deep into the Galar region with a little Pokemon known as Wooloo. The creature looks like an adorable sheep with two tendrils of cotton falling down its face. This Pokemon was followed up by Gossifleur, an Pokemon that embraces flower power to the max.

As the trailer continues, fans meet up with two burly Pokemon who gamers will want to nab for their own teams. One of these pocket monsters is Dreadnaw, a tough turtle-inspired Pokemon with extremely jagged teeth. The final addition is Corviknight, a Steel-Flying creature who is able to taxi players around the whole Galar region.

You can find fan reactions to the new Pokemon below, and it would be a bit of an understatement to say fans like them. Not only has Wooloo amassed a dedicated following, but other Pokemon like the Legendary Zacian are become quick favorites with fans. So, gamers agree they cannot wait until November comes around to introduce the rest of Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s roster.

So, what do you make of these new Pokemon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15 for the Nintendo Switch.

GOOD MORNING

GOOD MORNING TO ONLY WOOLOO THE SHEEP POKÉMON pic.twitter.com/YpTJtSGmPt — click click bitch (@BigThighsBig) June 5, 2019

What’s The Difference…?

Gamefreak: “This is Corviknight, he’s. . .”

Me: “A murderous Pokémon who stalks the land waiting to prey upon unsuspecting Trainers?”

Gamefreak: “. . . a taxi.” — Jeremy (@SerapisVGC) June 5, 2019

Our Friend Specifically

WOOLOO IS SHAPED LIKE A FRIEND pic.twitter.com/d5gWiEvP0J — quizno’s coyote (@tanklesbian) June 5, 2019

An Absolute Unit

i am in love with corviknight’s design, look at this unit #PokémonDirect pic.twitter.com/m4DbcBksOi — laur ｡⋆ฺ (@shoutozoldyck) June 5, 2019

Protect!

Evolution Too Cute

SO GOSSIFLEUR EVOLVES INTO ELDEGOSS!! I PERSONALLY LOVE THEM BOTH BUT HEY. WHEN DO I COMPLAIN BOUT POKEMON LOL pic.twitter.com/kGcNumgT6s — average.pokefan (@average_pokefan) June 5, 2019

Right In The Feels

LISTEN, I LOVE THE ANIMALS IN HARVEST MOON AND WOOLOO HIT ALL THE RIGHT NOTES, I WILL DIE FOR THIS LAD pic.twitter.com/wQcvJIeDdZ — Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) June 5, 2019

We Approve

Pokémon Sword and Shield look really great. Wooloo looks cute. Gossifleur looks shit. Zamazenta looks badass and the other new Pokémon are okay(ish). Not sure how I feel about Dynamax, but we’ll see if it’ll work out. #PokemonDirect pic.twitter.com/tZxvYX7Zni — Steef (@Steef_D_) June 5, 2019

Wooloo For The Win

The #PokemonDirect was pretty neat!

I liked the new Pokémon, especially Wooloo and Dreadnaw.

I’m pleased to see roaming Pokémon return from LGPE, hopefully follower pokémon will return as well.

I dislike the gimmicks that Game Freak always adds, so I’m not crazy about dynamaxing. — Richard 🦖 – #DreadnawGang (@ARealDimetrodon) June 5, 2019

A Solid Showing