Pokemon Sword and Shield Length Revealed

How long will Pokemon Sword and Shield be? Well, according to Game Freak, the Nintendo Switch exclusive titles will be roughly as long as previous games in the series and include a similar amount of content. In other words, if you want to mainline the games, it will take you about 30 hours. Meanwhile, the average playthrough will be roughly 50 hours. And lastly, if you’re a completionist, you could be looking at 100-150 hours.

Word of the game’s approximate length comes from director of the game, Shigeru Ohmori , who revealed as much while speaking with Game Informer. Further, according to Ohmori, the game’s new Wild Area should add a considerable deal of replayability.

“I think it’s hard to go into details of that, but in terms of the volume or the amount of content in the main adventure, it’s comparable to other Pokemon generations that we’ve played,” said Ohmori. “I think there’s a lot of interesting activities that, for example, completing the Pokédex or really going out into the Wild Area and engaging with those mechanics, that’ll add a lot of replay value for players who are looking to get really hardcore into that.”

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to release November 15 via the Nintendo Switch.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon.”