Pokemon Sword and Shield Fans Are In Love With Roselia’s Strut

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans have fallen back in love with Roselia, thanks to the Pokemon Camp. One of the new features in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the Pokemon Camp, which gives players the chance to feed their Pokemon curry, play with their Pokemon, and simply watch their Pokemon interact with each other and the outside world. While it’s not always as personal as the Pokemon-Amie or the Pokemon Refresh systems from past Pokemon games, the Pokemon Camp is still a really cute way to see certain Pokemon’s personality shine.

One such Pokemon is Roselia, the delightful Grass/Poison-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Pokemon fans around the world are adoring Roselia’s fun little saunter around the Pokemon Camp, and have quickly immortalized the Pokemon through various memes and videos. While Roselia has always had a fandom, her sassy strut has quickly re-established her on top of the Pokemon pecking order. Keep on strolling down to see what people think of this adorable Pokemon!

My Roselia Cosplay

my sword and shield roselia cosplay pic.twitter.com/DpuVMZTZII — Cristina Vee Thankles Thee (@CristinaVee) November 21, 2019

I’m Coming to Give You a Kiss

POV yr having a bad day and im comin to give you a kiss pic.twitter.com/HP0XlylpYC — 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑨𝑳 ∶ 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑨𝑳 ∶ 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑨𝑳 (@IasIow) November 20, 2019

Nobody:

Nobody :

Roselia in Pokemon sword and shield : pic.twitter.com/OPqh45hAOg — Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) November 18, 2019

Roselia Be Thicq

All these pokemon tiktoks are cracking me up but this one is the absolute fucking best.

Roselia be thicq pic.twitter.com/qtEzZC13FJ — PastelColouredHell @ Dutch Comic Con (@Lizzy_BOOO) November 20, 2019

La Roselia

Roselia Why!

Roselia is Just Being Smug!

THEY FOUGHT AFTER THE RACE AND ROSELIA IS JUST BEING SMUG!!!! Her face is like, “Hoe’s mad.” pic.twitter.com/FO2N2m4CpA — 🎶The Missing Tune🎶 [COMM-OPEN] (@TheMissingTune) November 21, 2019

Sassy and Cute