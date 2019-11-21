Gaming

Pokemon Sword and Shield Fans Are In Love With Roselia’s Strut

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans have fallen back in love with Roselia, thanks to the Pokemon Camp. One of the new features in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the Pokemon Camp, which gives players the chance to feed their Pokemon curry, play with their Pokemon, and simply watch their Pokemon interact with each other and the outside world. While it’s not always as personal as the Pokemon-Amie or the Pokemon Refresh systems from past Pokemon games, the Pokemon Camp is still a really cute way to see certain Pokemon’s personality shine.

One such Pokemon is Roselia, the delightful Grass/Poison-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Pokemon fans around the world are adoring Roselia’s fun little saunter around the Pokemon Camp, and have quickly immortalized the Pokemon through various memes and videos. While Roselia has always had a fandom, her sassy strut has quickly re-established her on top of the Pokemon pecking order. Keep on strolling down to see what people think of this adorable Pokemon!

My Roselia Cosplay

I’m Coming to Give You a Kiss

Nobody:

Roselia Be Thicq

La Roselia

Roselia Why!

Roselia is Just Being Smug!

Sassy and Cute

