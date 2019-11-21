Pokemon Sword and Shield Fans Are In Love With Roselia’s Strut

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans have fallen back in love with Roselia, thanks to the Pokemon Camp. One of the new features in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the Pokemon Camp, which gives players the chance to feed their Pokemon curry, play with their Pokemon, and simply watch their Pokemon interact with each other and the outside world. While it’s not always as personal as the Pokemon-Amie or the Pokemon Refresh systems from past Pokemon games, the Pokemon Camp is still a really cute way to see certain Pokemon’s personality shine.
One such Pokemon is Roselia, the delightful Grass/Poison-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Pokemon fans around the world are adoring Roselia’s fun little saunter around the Pokemon Camp, and have quickly immortalized the Pokemon through various memes and videos. While Roselia has always had a fandom, her sassy strut has quickly re-established her on top of the Pokemon pecking order. Keep on strolling down to see what people think of this adorable Pokemon!
Videos by ComicBook.com
My Roselia Cosplay
my sword and shield roselia cosplay pic.twitter.com/DpuVMZTZII— Cristina Vee Thankles Thee (@CristinaVee) November 21, 2019
I’m Coming to Give You a Kiss
POV yr having a bad day and im comin to give you a kiss pic.twitter.com/HP0XlylpYC— 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑨𝑳 ∶ 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑨𝑳 ∶ 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑨𝑳 (@IasIow) November 20, 2019
Nobody:
Nobody :— Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) November 18, 2019
Roselia in Pokemon sword and shield : pic.twitter.com/OPqh45hAOg
Roselia Be Thicq
All these pokemon tiktoks are cracking me up but this one is the absolute fucking best.— PastelColouredHell @ Dutch Comic Con (@Lizzy_BOOO) November 20, 2019
Roselia be thicq pic.twitter.com/qtEzZC13FJ
La Roselia
La Roselia pic.twitter.com/phu4aEAfxP— X̶͎͓͛ͯ͒ͦ̉͟͡u͍͚ͧ̐̊̽̚͟͝p̺͆̾͗͟i̳ͦ̓͌͢ °͜° (@OMGitsXupi) November 20, 2019
Roselia Why!
ROSELIA WHY #PokemonSwordShield #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/V8fUDklk9X— Samus (@_mio_chii_) November 21, 2019
Roselia is Just Being Smug!
THEY FOUGHT AFTER THE RACE AND ROSELIA IS JUST BEING SMUG!!!! Her face is like, “Hoe’s mad.” pic.twitter.com/FO2N2m4CpA— 🎶The Missing Tune🎶 [COMM-OPEN] (@TheMissingTune) November 21, 2019
Sassy and Cute
Ok Roselia is the perfect balance of sassy and cute #PokemonSwordShield #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lSB3CFHW6X— WhiteWolfFang59 (@WFang59) November 21, 2019