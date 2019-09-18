Pokemon Fans Love Sirfetch’d, the New Evolution of Farfetch’d

Sirfetch’d was only just revealed to be the newest evolution coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the Pokemon community already can’t get enough of the new character. It’s a no-nonsense evolution of Farfetch’d that wields both a sword and a shield and ditches the brown color of Farfetch’d to become all white with a yellow beak and legs. The new Pokemon is of the Fighting type and boasts the Steadfast ability, and we’ve already seen some of its animations thanks to the reveal trailer.

Not everyone will be able to get Sirfetch’d though, at least depending on what version of the new Pokemon games you get. This one that’s shown in the trailer is exclusive to Pokemon Sword, so you’ll only find it there unless someone’s nice enough to trade you one for a Pokemon Shield exclusive. This does raise the question of what Pokemon Shield players will get as their exclusive, but we’ll have to wait to see what that’ll be.

In the meantime, we can all appreciate what Sirfetch’d has to offer to the world of Pokemon. Many people have already been appreciating and welcoming their new Pokemon companion with some of the best reactions to the reveal seen below.

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.

The Making of Sirfetch’d

Fetch Isn’t Happening

okay but someone had to pic.twitter.com/yVKGA4VHJJ — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) September 18, 2019

You’ve Chosen Death!

Trainer: * wags toy in front of face *



Sirfetch’d: so you have chosen… death pic.twitter.com/2CjIrSmhEJ — MYX (@Mofutovo) September 18, 2019

Perfect Reaction Material

okay but why does this smug sirfetchd pic make for good reaction material though #Pokemon #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/2ptmyQ9ELX — Nova 🌟 (@Hyperion_Nova) September 18, 2019

What a Cool Guy

Cowards Don’t Deserve Sirfetch’d

You cowards don’t get to use Sirfetch’d unless you already have a battle tested Farfetch’d that you’ve used for years. — Dio Maddin | Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) September 18, 2019

IT WAS ME!

IT WAS ME, SIRFETCHD pic.twitter.com/NgdrdZORBw — cool bird online (@sIimebird) September 18, 2019

The Smuggest of Pokemon

Ok, Sirfetch’d is the fighting type I needed in Sword. He also looks like he’s about to steal your girl. Smug lookin ass pic.twitter.com/qu8fwcueg6 — Sawmill Thrill (@sawmill_thrill) September 18, 2019

Beautiful

Straight Up