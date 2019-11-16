Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Both Forms of Toxtricity

There’s a Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield whose final form depends on whether your Switch is docked. One of the cooler Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield is Toxtricity, an Electric/Poison-type Pokemon that’s basically a living electric guitar. Toxtricity can’t be found in the wild, but players can find its pre-evolved form Toxel in the Wild Area or along Route 7. From there, players simply need to level Toxel up to Level 30 to evolve the Pokemon. While it’s not hard to obtain Toxel or evolve it into Toxtricity, there is a trick on how to obtain both of the Pokemon’s alternate forms.

Toxtricity has two forms – the Amped Up form, which has larger facial ridges and yellow electricity jumping out of its back, and the Low Key form, which has smaller ridges and blue electricty. While both Pokemon have identical base stats, the forms do have different move pools. An Amped Up Toxtricity learns the moves Shift Gear and Venoshock while a Low Key Toxtricity learns the moves Magnetic Flux and Venom Drench. The two forms also have different potential abilities – an Amped Up Toxtricity can have the ability “Plus” while the Low Key Toxtricity has the ability “Minus.”

So – how does Pokemon Sword and Shield determine what form Toxtricity takes? It all depends on the Pokemon’s nature. Certain natures will cause Toxtricity to have an Amped Up form, while others natures cause it to have the Low Key form. Nature Mints won’t impact Toxtricity’s final form – only the Pokemon’s core nature affects things. The tweet below shows which natures cause Toxel to evolve into Amped Up Toxtricity and which ones cause it to evolve into Low Key Toxtricity.

it was recently confirmed by our lovely /vp/ users that the form change for toxtricity is based on nature! here is a chart made for reference. yellow is for amped, and blue is for low key ! (special thanks to the anons for clearing this up) pic.twitter.com/Bd8YZbfYGF — toxtricity (@realtoxtricity) November 12, 2019

Although it’s only a minor difference, many players will definitely want one Toxtricity form over another. Just make sure you check Toxel’s nature before you evolve it.

