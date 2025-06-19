Amazon Reveals New Exclusive Pokemon TCG Premium Collection

Most of the time, a new Pokemon TCG release finds fans strategizing about which store is most likely to have cards in stock. However, some drops are exclusive to a specific location. Recently, The Pokemon Center had a special exclusive version of the Black Bolt and White Flare ETBs. But not all Pokemon TCG exclusives live at The Pokemon Center. Sometimes, online retailer Amazon features exclusive Pokemon merch. Most often this comes in the form of pearlescent Funko Pops, but today, the retailer unveiled a new exclusive ex Premium Collection for the Pokemon TCG.

A new Amazon listing shows off an exclusive Blaziken ex & Volcanion ex Premium Collection set to arrive on the site. Though some limited item details and a product listing are available, no release date is confirmed. Instead, the item is tagged as “currently unavailable” with no listed restock date. Even so, the initial details give us some insight into what this new Amazon exclusive Premium Collection will entail.

The Amazon listing image for the upcoming Blaziken ex and Volcanaria ex Premium Collection

Notably, this collection looks similar in content to the GameStop exclusive Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex Premium Collection, which is set to release in August. It’s likely these will be somewhat similar in price, but may release at different times. Because the new Amazon Exclusive collection is not yet in stock, no price is listed. The same is true for the similar upcoming GameStop exclusive Premium Collection. So, it’s currently not clear how much either of these exclusive ex Premium Collections will cost.

What’s Included in the Amazon Exclusive Blaziken ex & Volcanion ex Premium Collection?

The new item will feature 2 promo cards, one each of Blaziken ex and Vlcanion ex. It will also include an oversized promo card which, from the looks of it, will feature Blaziken ex. But the real highlight here is the 10 booster packs that it appears to include. The listing itself doesn’t specify which Pokemon booster packs will be included, but the image shows two different art styles. And that’s where things get interesting.

The first set of booster packs in the image looks to be the recent Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together set. Of all recent releases, these have been some of the easier cards to find. They simply didn’t skyrocket in resale value like Prismatic Evolutions, resulting in more plentiful stock than many recent Pokemon TCG sets.

It sure looks like this booster pack art features in the new premium collection

The same can’t be said for the other booster packs depicted in the Amazon Exclusive Premium Collection image. These look to be from the coveted Team Rocket-themed Destined Rivals set. Compared to Journey Together, these Rocket cards have been much trickier to get ahold of. So, seeing these boosters included in an upcoming ex Premium Collection is pretty exciting news.

Due to the inclusion of Destined Rivals packs, this upcoming Amazon exclusive ex Premium Collection is likely to sell out quickly. So, if you’re hoping to get ahold of one, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Amazon to announce the specific release date. Unlike many other retailers, Amazon doesn’t typically put a specific limit on Pokemon products. That could mean an extra-speedy sellout is in store.