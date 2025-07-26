New Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals Tins Sold Out Instantly (But You’ll Have Another Chance Soon)

Along with the Eevee-themed Prismatic Evolutions, the Team Rocket Destined Rivals set is one of the most popular Pokemon Trading Card Game releases this year. Destined Rivals has been tricky to get ahold of, but Team Rocket fans recently got another shot at the set. The next upcoming release of Pokemon card tins have a Team Rocket theme. That means they will include promo cards and boosters from Destined Rivals, and they’re already incredibly popular.

Pre-orders for the new Team Rocket tins went up on the Target website early in the morning on July 26th. As is tradition with online Pokemon TCG launches these days, the items sold out pretty quickly. However, this was just one round of pre-orders. The Destined Rivals Team Rocket Tins don’t actually release until September 5th. That means Pokemon card collectors will have another chance to get ahold of this latest new item from the Destined Rivals set.

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

The July 26th pre-orders were for Target only. However, the tins are not a Target exclusive. Currently, Best Buy and GameStop also have the Team Rocket tins listed as “coming soon.” Both retailers should have at least some fo the tins in stock on release day. That means September 5th will be an important day for Pokemon TCG fans. If you’re debating whether it’s worth heading to that infamous GameStop line, let’s dig into the details on what these Team Rocket tins include.

What’s In the Pokemon TCG Team Rocket Tins

The Destined Rivals-themed Pokemon card tins are decorated with infamous Team Rocket Pokemon. There are three different designs, each with a Destined Rivals promo to match – Mewtwo, Persian, and Nidoking. These Pokemon are all associated with the Team Rocket leader, Giovanni.

Each tin features a foil promo of Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex, Team Rcket’s Nidoking ex, or Team Rocket’s Persian ex. Inside the box, you’ll find 5 Pokemon TCG booster packs. From the looks of early promo images, it appears that there will be a mix of Destined Rivals and Journey Together booster packs. So, it’s not a full Destined Rivals collection, but will still give you a chance to rip a few packs from the set.

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

MSRP for the new Team Rocket tins is set at $26.99. Best Buy and Target websites are both currently showing that price for the set. Meanwhile, GameStop has not yet revealed how much it will be charging. GameStop tends to sell its Pokemon TCG product for slightly above MSRP, so it’s likely the Team Rocket tins will be somewhere in the range of $35.99 there.

In the coming weeks, other retailers could offer up pre-orders on the Team Rocket tins like Target did. If not, you can try your hand at snagging this new release when the Destined Rivals tins arrive on September 5th.

Did you manage to score a Team Rocket tin preorder today? Will you be trying to get one of them when they come out in a few months? Let us know in the comments below!