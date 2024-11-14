Pokemon TCG Charizard Super Premium Collection Deal Is On

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Charizard ex Super Premium Collection launched last month and fans loved it. For those of us who felt the pack might’ve been a little outside of our price range – now’s our chance! Amazon currently has the collection on sale, a 26% discount that brings the total down to $58.99 from an original price of $80. It’s also available at Walmart for $61.55.

The collection includes a few “extra” pieces for those fire fans. Fire-type lovers out there will be happy to know this set comes with a foil card for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, giving this spicy Pokemon the speciality treatment. It even also comes with a Charizard card-display statue with translucent fire, a perfect place to show off the best of your card collection. If you’re looking to amp up your collection with premium decks, then this is the box set for you. A full breakdown of contents can be found below. When you;re ready, you can pick it up from Amazon with the discount here!

Charizard statue with translucent fire effects

Charizard ex foil promo card

Charmander foil promo card

Charmeleon foil promo card

10 Pokemon TCG booster packs

Codes for digital packs on Pokemon TCG Live

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is looking to bring back a few card options from its early days… one of those being the Trainer’s Pokemon card. Starting in 2025, the Trainer’s Pokemon card will focus on Pokemon of popular trainers in the anime. Marnie, Lillie, and N were all shown in a trailer for the Trainer’s Pokemon card, along with a tease for the return of Team Rocket.

Typically, Trainer’s Pokemon had specific uses and abilities that matched with either their paired Trainer cards or Stadium cards. Although Owner’s Pokemon have periodically appeared as promo cards, none have been regularly released since the XY version of the game. It’s cool to see previous gimmick’s of the game make a return, especially when it ties into other details of the franchise. We’ll be excited to see if fans appreciate a new card in the mix.



The Pokemon Company has also officially announced that the new app, Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pocket, would be released on October 30th. The app features new digital-only cards and a simplified ruleset for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, likely to emphasize quick play. Hopefully by introducing a simpler version, new fans will latch onto the game and find fun the way we have with our favorite pocket monsters.

