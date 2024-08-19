Pokemon TCG Officially Announces Return of Trainer’s Pokemon

Two early card gimmicks from the earliest days of the Pokemon Trading Card Game are returning in early 2025. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would reintroduce both Trainer’s Pokemon to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, starting in 2025. Marnie, Lillie, and N were all shown off in a trailer for the Trainer’s Pokemon gimmick, along with a tease for the return of Team Rocket. Notably, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will continue to use Pokemon-ex cards. You can check out the first trailer showcasing some of the cards down below:

Trainer’s Pokémon return to the #PokemonTCG! Discover the powerful bond between Pokémon and Trainer, arriving soon! pic.twitter.com/CvLN0dErAY — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 19, 2024

Trainer’s Pokemon represent Pokemon owned by specific trainers, such as gym leaders or other iconic trainers from the Pokemon franchise. Typically, Trainer’s Pokemon had specific synergies with either Trainer cards or Stadium cards tied to their owners. Although Owner’s Pokemon have periodically appeared as promo cards, we haven’t seen any regularly released since the XY era of the game, and even that was a one-off return. A retailer listing in Japan first confirmed the return of Trainer’s Pokemon, with Steven Stone also being named as a trainer featured in upcoming sets.

The news also seemingly indicates a later 2025 release date for Pokemon Legends: ZA, the next video game for the Pokemon franchise. No mention of that game was made during the Pokemon World Championships, and if it were an early 2025 release, we would have likely seen a Mega Evolution teaser instead.

In addition to the Pokemon Trading Card Game news, The Pokemon Company also officially announced that Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pocket would be released on October 30th. The new app features new digital-only cards and a simplified ruleset for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, likely to emphasize quick play and fun.