Here Are The Hottest Pokemon Trading Cards From the New Cosmic Eclipse Set

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has released their newest expansion, and there are already some cards going for some big bucks. On Friday, the Pokemon Company released “Cosmic Eclipse,” the final expansion for the “Sun & Moon” series of cards. The new expansion contains several powerful cards, as well as a host of Secret Rare cards and Full Art cards. And while there are a handful of Tag Team Trio cards featuring Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus, and Igglybuff, Togepi, and Cleffa, those cards aren’t the ones that most hardcore Pokemon TCG collectors and players are searching for.

So – what cards should you be looking for as you open up “Cosmic Eclipse” booster packs? Here are the eight hottest cards according to the online retailer TCGPlayer.com.

Solgaleo & Lunala GX (Secret Rare)

The first of several TAG TEAM cards you’ll see on this list, Solgaleo & Lunala were the mascot Pokemon of Pokemon Sun and Moon and have been front and center on a lot of Pokemon over the last few years. This card is a Secret Rare rainbow card that features the variant artwork used on the Full Art version of the card. A Psychic card, Solgaleo & Lunala GX can deal out 230 damage every other turn with its Cosmic Burn and has a great GX move that deals 200 damage and prevents all damage to all of your Pokemon if you played the Lily’s Full Force card from your hand.

Current Market Price: $15.69

Reshiram & Zekrom GX (Full Art)

Reshiram & Zekrom GX is probably the strongest card in Cosmic Eclipse, especially when paired with the “N’s Resolve” trainer card. Reshiram & Zekrom’s main attack is Fabled Flarebolt, which does 90 damage for every Fire or Electric energy discarded from the Pokemon card (with a limit of 3 discards per turn). While you’d usually only be able to use this attack a couple of times, “N’s Resolve” allows players to discard the top 6 cards from a deck and then attach any energy discarded to a Pokemon. Not only can a player quickly load up Reshiram & Zekrom GX with energy using “N’s Resolve,” the trainer card also boosts Reshiram & Zekrom GX’s Cross Break GX attack, which does 170 damage to their opponent’s Active Pokemon and an extra 170 damage to a Benched Pokemon if N’s Resolve was played that turn.

Current Market Price: $22.00

Power Plant (Secret Rare)

The Power Plant card is a fantastic Stadium card that can serious disrupt an opponent’s entire strategy. The Power Plant causes all Pokemon-GX and Pokemon-EX cards to lose their abilities, thus handicapping some dangerous cards. This disrupts a lot of the top decks in the current Pokemon TCG meta, including decks with Dedenne-GX, Zoarark-GX, and Zeraora-GX. While players can counter this card by playing their own Stadium card, this is probably a card that players will be getting a lot of use out over during the next two years.

Current Market Price: $23.09

Giant Hearth (Secret Rare)

Giant Hearth is a must have Stadium card for any deck that uses a lot of Fire energy. The Stadium card gives each player the opportunity to discard a card in exchange for searching their deck for two Fire Energy and placing them in their hand. It’s a great way to load up your hand with Fire Energy and get your deck going quickly. It’s a situational card, but one that will get a lot of use given that Reshiram & Charizard GX decks (which use a ton of Fire energy) are one of the hottest decks currently in use.

Current Market Price: $26.75

Great Catcher (Secret Rare)

Great Catcher is a killer Trainer Card that allows you to finish off a damaged GX or EX Pokemon card, even if they’re on the bench. This card requires you to discard 2 other cards from your hand in order to forcibly switch out an opponent’s active Pokemon for a GX or EX Pokemon card on their bench. This card basically gives you a chance to go in for the kill and score those extra prizes, or to pull a GX card into play before its ready to do any damage. This is the latest variant of the “Gust of Wind” effect that has plagued players since the earliest days of the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Current Market Value: $27.00

Rosa (Full Art)

Rosa was one of the main characters in Pokemon Black and White and has remained a popular character even after the franchise moved away from Unova. The Rosa trainer card gives players a quick bounceback once one of their Pokemon has been knocked out. Playing the Rosa trainer card allows players to search for a Pokemon, a Trainer card, and a basic Energy card, and put all three cards in their hand. This card is another situational Trainer card, but it can be useful to keep your deck from stalling out if you suffer an early loss.

Current Market Price: $29.50

Reshiram & Zekrom GX (Secret Rare)

This is the rarer version of the Reshiram & Zekrom GX card we covered earlier. Most GX cards have three variants – a normal version, a Full Art version, and a Secret Rare card that uses a full art rainbow foil. Although there’s no mechanical difference between these three types of cards, a lot of players like showing off their Secret Rares in their decks. The good news is that you can sell a Secret Rare card for some big bucks and then pick up the less rare variants of the same card for much cheaper.

Current Market Value: $46.50

Charizard & Braixen GX (Secret Rare)

Unsurprisingly, a Charizard card is currently the hottest card in the Cosmic Eclipse set. Charizard & Reshiram GX card is a hard and fast hitter that can set up an entire deck in a hurry. Its Crimson Flare Pillar GX attack allows players to attach five Energy cards from their discard pile to their Pokemon however they’d like, and causes an opponent’s Pokemon to be both Burned and Confused if you have extra Energy card attached to it. Its main attack Brilliant Flare deals out a whopping 180 damage and lets a player search their deck for three cards and add them to their hand. This is a great card that can make a lot of Fire decks even more dangerous.

Current Market Price: $70.00