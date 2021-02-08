Eevee to Get Its Own Pokemon Trading Card Game Expansion in Japan

Eevee is getting its very own Pokemon card game expansion later this year. PokeBeach is reporting that Pokemon: The Trading Card Game will release an "Eevee Heroes" mini-expansion in Japan later this year. The expansion will contain 69 cards, including Pokemon V cards featuring all 8 Eevee evolutions. Additionally, four of the Eevee evolutions will also get VMAX cards. The set will also contain Special Art cards, including some drawn by Pokemon fans, and will continue the recently announced "Battle Styles" mechanic that was introduced earlier this year. PokeBeach notes that Japan is also getting four special bundles that may contain VMAX cards of the Eevee evolutions that don't have VMAX cards in the actual expansion.

While Pokemon: The Trading Card Game will probably not release Eevee Heroes outside of Japan, all of the cards contained in the set will likely appear in the August 2021 release. Typically, The Pokemon Company bundles two Japanese Pokemon TCG expansions together to create a larger expansion for international releases later that year. It will be interesting to see if the Pokemon TCG decides to keep the Eevee focus in the August set, as most expansions only contain about 10-15 Pokemon V cards and about half as many VMAX cards.

For American fans, excitement is gearing up for the upcoming release of "Shining Fates," a special expansion due to be released in the United States on February 19th. The set contains over 120 Shiny Pokemon cards, including a highly sought after Shiny Charizard VMAX card. Pre-orders are already sold out in many places, and players can only grab the cards in special box sets and tins as opposed to individual booster packs. Shining Fates is one of two special sets likely to come out this year, along with a presumed 25th anniversary set that will come out closer to the holidays. A Pokemon TCG promotion is also set to start this week at McDonald's around the country.