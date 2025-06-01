Pokemon TCG Announces Free Destined Rivals Team Rocket Promo Card

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals arrived on store shelves just a few days ago, but the cards are (unsurprisingly) difficult to come by. A new promo card from the set might be a little easier to obtain, thanks to a new giveaway happening through the Pokemon Center website. The card in question is Team Rocket’s Tyranitar, which includes the Pokemon Center logo alongside the bottom left hand side of the artwork. Thankfully the website’s qualifications aren’t too steep for anyone hoping to snag the promo for their personal collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get the Team Rocket’s Tyranitar promo card, a purchase of $15 or more must be made on the Pokemon Center website, specifically from the section labeled “Team Rocket Tyranitar Gift With Purchase.” That section includes several products associated with either the Pokemon TCG or Team Rocket. There’s very little in the way of actual cards, but there are options like playmats, card sleeves, and deck boxes. In terms of Team Rocket based items, there are several clothing options, including hats, jackets, and pullovers. Finally, there are some other random items, including a Charizard backpack, some plushes, and pixel pins.

the team rocket’s tyranitar promo card is available now from pokemon center

Team Rocket has been used in a big way to promote the Destined Rivals set. The set continues the “Trainer’s Pokemon” theme we saw in Journey Together, which means lots of cards associated with specific trainers, like Misty’s Psyduck and Ethan’s Ho-oh. However, the Team Rocket cards already seem like a very big highlight. Before the set’s release in English, a card of Team Rocket’s Mewtwo was already going for more than $400 on the secondary market. It will be interesting to see what happens to interest now that these cards are out in the wild locally.

It’s impossible to say what the interest will be like for this promo card among Pokemon TCG collectors, but those interested in claiming one should do so quickly. Past promo cards have gone pretty quickly, and ended up commanding big money on sites like eBay. The Pokemon Company says that the promotion will last through June 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. It’s worth noting that this promotion has been live for a couple days now without supplies being exhausted, so that could be a good sign, but Pokemon fans might not want to take their chances waiting too long.

RELATED: Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare TCG Sets Reportedly Leak to Stores Early

Now that Destined Rivals is available locally, the next major releases for the Pokemon Trading Card Game will be Black Bolt and White Flare. On July 18th, The Pokemon Company will release the “split expansion” in English. Unlike Destined Rivals, this is considered a special set, similar to Prismatic Evolutions. This means individual booster packs will not be sold in stores, and can only be obtained alongside other Pokemon TCG products.

Do you plan on snagging this promo card while it’s available? Have you been able to locate any Destined Rivals cards yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!