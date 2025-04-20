GameStop’s New Pokemon TCG Release Comes With Graded Cards and Boosters

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen a massive spike in interest lately, and GameStop has been making a big effort to take advantage. After getting into graded Pokemon cards last year, the retailer has announced a new “Power Packs” series, which gives buyers 3 booster packs, as well as one graded card. Each Power Packs box costs $59.99, and includes a PSA Pokemon card with a grade of 8 or better. The boosters offered will be “randomly inserted,” but will presumably come from more recently released expansions.

The price is pretty steep for what you’re getting in exchange, considering Pokemon TCG booster packs are usually priced at $4.99. You’d basically have to get a graded card worth at least $45 for the trade-off to be worth it. The image GameStop uses shows a graded Giratina V from the Sword & Shield – Lost Origin expansion, but there’s really no way of knowing just how worthwhile the graded card is going to be. It’s a neat concept, but it’s hard to say how many Pokemon collectors will be taking advantage of this option.

each power packs box contains 1 graded card and 3 booster packs

This option definitely isn’t worth it for casual Pokemon fans, but these Power Packs boxes could still see a lot of interest. Right now, Pokemon cards are incredibly difficult to come by, thanks to interest from both traditional fans as well as resellers. Empty retailer shelves have become an increasingly common sight over the last few months, even as new products are regularly released. The Pokemon Company has been struggling to keep up with the high demand, even as it increases manufacturing on the cards. Given all of that, GameStop is bringing these Power Packs to market at the perfect time. Pokemon cards are very hot right now, and it’s a safe bet this will draw in at least some curious collectors.

Readers should note that these Power Packs do contain fully legitimate Pokemon cards, but technically aren’t an official release from The Pokemon Company. Basically, GameStop is putting these bundles together using officially released products. That means the retailer will be the only option for anyone interested in buying a Power Packs box. At this time, GameStop’s official website says that they will only be available through physical store locations, and not through the company’s website.

Fans waiting for a more official option to expand their TCG collection can look forward to a new set, which will be arriving in a few short weeks. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals is the next full expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Releasing on May 30th, the new set will put a major focus on the Team Rocket characters. Additionally, collectors can look forward to cards based on other popular trainers from the Pokemon games and anime, such as Misty, Arven, and Cynthia.

