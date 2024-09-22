Pokemon Trading Card Game Reveals New Set

A new set has been officially revealed for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Announced at Japan's Champions League (via PokeBeach), the set will be called Supercharged Breaker, and is expected to arrive in Japan on October 18th. Stellar Tera Pikachu is featured prominently in the artwork for the set, and players can at least expect a traditional Pikachu ex card, as well as a secret version. Leaks revealed that set a while ago, but now we have official confirmation as well as the release date. As has been the case with past sets, Supercharged Breaker will not be released in North America on its own; instead, it will be part of the Surging Sparks set, which is coming to North America in November.

A full art card of Pikachu ex from Supercharged Breaker can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Supercharged Breaker is the latest set of the Pokemon TCG based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Specifically, this one seems to be inspired by the game's DLC, which is where the Stellar Tera Type was first introduced. Surging Sparks is pulling cards from multiple Japanese sets, including the Stellar Ceruledge ex and Stellar Sylveon ex decks, as well as Paradise Dragona and now Supercharged Breaker. Thematically, all these cards should fit together nicely, given the overall focus on Terapagos, the Stellar Tera Type, and the DLC storyline from The Indigo Disk.

In the absence of a new Pokemon game or generation, we can expect to see the TCG leaning on Scarlet and Violet for the foreseeable future, as well as other existing Pokemon games. One thing we can expect from early 2025 sets is that Trainer's Pokemon will be making a comeback. Trainer's Pokemon were the core concept of the Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets early in the TCG's lifespan. At this time, we have no idea when Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released, only that it's coming sometime in 2025. When it does come out, we can probably expect to see some sets covering the game's new Pokemon and (possible) new Mega Evolutions. However, that's all just speculation until we get some kind of announcement!

Are you looking forward to the Surging Sparks expansion in November? Do you like the way Japanese sets are combined in North America? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!