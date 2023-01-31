Pokemon Game Getting No New Updates as Shutdown Looms

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon TCG Online will no longer receive new card sets effective March 1st. The final set incorporated into the game will be Crown Zenith, as resources are shifted towards Pokemon TCG Live. A set shutdown date has not been revealed for TCG Online, but this is certainly a sign that things are winding down, as The Pokemon Company attempts to get all players to shift over to TCG Live. The global beta for TCG Live began back in November, and is available on PC, as well as Android and iOS devices.

"The in-game Versus Ladder reward tracks will continue to update leading up to an eventual game sunset, but no further updates will come to the Pokemon TCG Online outside of potential bug fixes. Also, the 2023 Standard format rotation and Pokémon Tool card errata will not be applied in the Pokemon TCG Online," the official website reads.

What all this means is that players can continue to enjoy Pokemon TCG Online for now, but they should not expect to see any cards based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This should come as little surprise to users, but it will likely disappoint those that aren't ready to make the switch. There's been a lot of grumbling about TCG Live, and some of its missing features. With the game currently in beta, there's a good chance that things will improve over the coming months, hopefully before TCG Online is fully shut down.

The biggest difference between Pokemon TCG Online and Pokemon TCG Live is that the latter game marks the first time that the trading card game has been playable on mobile devices. In the long term, that should give players a much bigger pool to play against and compete with. For fans of the Pokemon Trading Card Game that don't have a lot of people to play against in person, that should make it a lot easier to enjoy the game and learn its intricacies!

Have you made the switch to Pokemon TCG Live? Are you disappointed that Pokemon TCG Online won't receive any additional card sets? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!