Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals Next Expansion & New Features for Huge Anniversary Update

Pokemon TCG Pocket surpassed expectations when it launched onto the scene in October 2024. Now, the digital TCG app is about to celebrate its first anniversary. And in true Pokemon game style, that means we’re getting a ton of new free content to mark the occasion. On October 23rd, DeNA officially unveiled the next major expansion, Mega Rising, along with several new features headed to the game with its free anniversary update.

New packs arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket about once a month. The last new release, Deluxe Pack: ex, broke trends by bringing back older, rarer cards rather than adding new ones. But now, we’re getting an influx of new cards to collect once again with the October 30th release of Mega Rising. This will be the start of a new series in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which means shakeups to the meta are almost guaranteed. Alongside the new packs, a few new and improved features will arrive in a free October 30th update, as well.

As is tradition, Pokemon TCG Pocket unveiled this new expansion with a teaser trailer showing off a few of the cards headed our way. Like the name suggests, the new Mega Rising expansion will introduce Mega Evolution ex cards. With the Mega Evolution gimmick on full display in newly released Pokemon Legends: Z-A and returning to the phsyical TCG, this move certainly makes sense. You can check out the Mega-studded trailer for Mega Rising below:

The trailer shows off a few Megas you’ll encounter in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, including Mega Altaria, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Gyarados. These 3 Pokemon will be featured as the artwork for each of the 3 boosters included with the new set. Other confirmed Mega ex cards from the trailer include Pinsir, Absol, and Ampharos. There are also a few new Trainer and Support cards on display in the trailer, rounding out a robust new card list for the first B Series installment in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The new packs will arrive on October 30th, but that’s not all fans can expect in this Pokemon TCG Pocket update. Along with the new series, October 30th will usher in a few new and improved features. And yes, we’re finally getting a much-needed update to Wonder Picks, plus more trade options.

Starting with the anniversary update, players will be able to share cards of 1 to 4 Diamond rarity with their friends every day. This includes cards from the most recent expansion, but players can only give and receive 1 card per day. The range of tradeable cards will also increase to include cards from the most recent boosters and expansions. Not only that, but Shiny 1 and Shiny 1 rarity cards will be added to the trade pool, as well. Finally, the update will enhance the Wonder Pick feature to ensure that cards you haven’t yet collected from the most recent expansion will appear in Wonder Pick more often.

Image courtesy of DeNA and The Pokemon Company

In all, this is a pretty exciting way to mark the one-year anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket. And if I know Pokemon games, they may well be planning an in-game event with new missions for us to complete and new rewards to collect to celebrate the occasion, as well. That’s just my speculation for now, but we’ll find out when the next Pokemon TCG Pocket update arrives on October 30th.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available for iOS and Android devices. It is free-to-play, with optional in-game purchases and subscriptions available.

Are you excited to start a new series in Pokemon TCG Pocket?