Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC Update Adds More New Megas Than Expected (& Here’s How to Get Started)

We’ve known since well before Pokemon Legends: Z-A released that the game would get at least one DLC. Mega Dimension went up for sale before the base game’s launch, a controversial decision that not all fans appreciated. But no matter how you may feel about it, the new DLC story content for Mega Dimension has finally arrived in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The new content arrives alongside a free update for the game, which adds the Mega Dimension DLC for those who’ve purchased it. However, all Pokemon fans should benefit from some free fixes included in the update, DLC or not.

The Mega Dimension DLC patch for Pokemon Legends: Z-A dropped late in the day on December 9th for the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game. Though the update’s primary focus was to add the DLC content, it did also include fixes for “several issues,” which are not outlined specifically in the patch notes. Even players who haven’t purchased the DLC should now be able to encounter the new Pokemon via communication features (i.e. trading or Mystery Gifts). And while we knew the DLC would bring in new Megas, some players (myself included) are surprised at just how many new Megas are now available in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

What’s New with the Mega Dimension DLC in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

To jump into the new content, make sure you’ve updated your game to the latest version. It should update automatically so long as your Switch or Switch 2 is connected to the internet. You can double-check by looking at the game’s software information from the Home menu – it should read Ver. 2.0.0. Once your game is updated, you’ll be able to check out the new Mega Dimension story and Megas so long as you purchased the DLC.

First up, let’s cover the question on many players’ minds: how many new Megas are there in the Mega Dimension DLC? According to the ever-speedy Serebii, who’ve already dashed their way through the new content, it looks like there are 19 new Megas to encounter as you play through the new story. This includes those we’ve already seen in early reveals, along with a few surprises. Only a handful are the new Z evolutions, which suggests to me that more might well be on the way. I won’t list out every new Mega here just yet since the DLC just dropped, and you might not want to spoil it before diving in.

The new DLC isn’t just a factory for new Megas. At least, hopefully not. If you want to get started with the new story content right away, here’s how to begin the DLC story for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Keep in mind you’ll need to have completed the main missions through to the end credits before you’ll be able to access the additional story. Then, if you’ve purchased the DLC and downloaded the update, you’ll get a message when you boot the game, prompting you to head to the rooftop of Hotel Z.

Doing this will introduce you to one of the DLC’s new characters and unlock its first Side Mission. As of now, we don’t know exactly how long the DLC is, as it just released and players (myself included) are still working through the new content. But given the number of new Megas, it’s likely to be at least a few hours of story to run across and catch all those newly added Pokemon and their Mega Stones.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is available now for Switch and Switch 2. The Mega Dimension DLC is an additional $29.99, adding new holowear items and the story content that released on December 10th.

Have you started the Mega Dimension DLC content for Pokemon Legends: Z-A yet?