Pokemon TCG Pocket Report Warns Controversial Feature Is Coming

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been warned by two well-known leakers that a controversial feature is coming to the free Pokemon card game. Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket — as it is fully and officially called — released back on October 30, 2024, and since then it has been one of the talks of the gaming industry. It has attracted millions and millions of players and generated roughly $3 million a day since its release thanks to in-game microtransactions. By and large, Pokemon fans have been enjoying the free mobile release, however, it is also evident the game is a little barebones in places and needs to be further fleshed out.

For example, one feature Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been desperate for is trading. And it’s finally being added this month, though there is still no word of an exact release date. However, it sounds like it’s not going to be exactly the feature fans have been hoping for.

Two different sources — Centro Leaks and Pyoro — have warned the feature is going to be very limited. More specifically it’s being warned that trading will be limited to diamond and one-star cards. This isn’t too surprising considering the monetization strategy of the game, but this won’t change the fact it’s going to disappoint many if it is true.

“God that’s so terrible if true. Hopefully that’s just the limit at first when trading is allowed and eventually we can trade higher rarities,” writes one fan in response to the report. “Obviously that’s bull****; one should be able to trade any and all trading cards. Right there in the name. But hopefully the limitation will be brief,” adds another fan.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. This is not official information, and even if it is accurate, it also subject to change. So far, the makers of the Pokemon game — Creatures Inc, DeNA, or The Pokemon Company — have not been drawn out for comment. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

