Pokemon Legends: Z-A Release Date Leaked by Amazon

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date may have just been leaked by Amazon UK, and the date is not what many Pokemon fans were expecting. Officially, the Nintendo Switch sequel to Pokemon Legends: Arceus is slated to release sometime in 2025. This is all developer Game Freak and Nintendo have said about the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date. In fact, Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t said a single word about the game since revealing it back in January 2024. There have been plenty of rumors and leaks about the new Pokemon game though, and the latest comes from Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The UK branch of the retailer briefly listed a specific release date for the Nintendo Switch game. This was quickly corrected, so the date no longer shows, but it revealed a potential summer release for the Pokemon game, which would be interesting timing. According to many rumors, reports, and leaks — from credible and non-credible sources alike — the Nintendo Switch 2 will release no later than late spring or early summer. The most commonly thrown around month is actually March, months before summer. To this end, if Pokemon Legends: Z-A is releasing after the Nintendo Switch 2, then it will almost definitely be both a current Switch game and a Nintendo Switch 2 game.

Amazon UK, more specifically, briefly listed the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date as August 15, 2025. And this date has caught fans by surprise, at least on Reddit. Many agree August is a weird window and this is because Pokemon games never release in August. However, the same was true of the release date of the game’s predecessor, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which released in January.

The other reason the potential Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date has surprised some Pokemon fans is because August 15, 2025 is a Friday. Now, Friday is the most common day of the week for major video game releases. However, Nintendo has often opted for Thursday releases. Thursday is the second most common release date for major video game releases. That said, while it’s true Nintendo has sometimes preferred Thursday release dates, this has not been the case with Pokemon. Both Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — the latest major Pokemon releases — both released on Friday, for example.

What makes this even more interesting is around this same time the product listing for the game on Amazon Italy also disappeared. To this end, perhaps Amazon is preparing pages for pre-orders, which may suggest an imminent release date announcement. Many have suspected we wouldn’t hear or see anything of Pokemon Legends: Z-A until Pokemon Day on February 27. And this may be true, but developments on Amazon seem to suggest it will rear its head before this.

This is where the Nintendo Switch 2 comes back into play. If Pokemon Legends: Z-A is going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 game — which the leaked Amazon date suggests — then it could very well be at the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event. And this event is rumored to go down this month.

Unfortunately, all we have right are leaks and speculation. This is no doubt the most credible Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak so far though, minus what came out about the game as a result of the Game Freak hack, but this did not include a release date.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Amazon, Nintendo, nor Game Freak — have commented on this potential Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date leak. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever is provided.