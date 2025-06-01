Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Beg for Break from “Cash Grab Loop”

Pokemon TCG Pocket primarily holds the attention of players via pack-opening mechanics and event tournaments. With nearly nine months under its belt since release, players have been waiting for new ways to enjoy the game. Unfortunately, each month has seen a recycled set of events that are starting to wear on those trying to stay invested.

In recent months, fans have pushed back against the aggressive release schedule for set expansions. Alongside the conversations about feeling pressured to spend money on Pack Hourglasses to keep up, players are also starting to struggle with the event cycle. Card drops, Wonder Pick events, and Ranked Matches have been cycling since the release of the game, and many are struggling with promo pack pulls and the low currency rewards earned.

Additionally, in order to even compete in events like ranked matches, players must have enough new cards to tackle the current top meta decks. This means constantly spending Pack Hourglasses on new sets to stay competitive – a challenge that many have now called out as a “cash grab” by the developer.

June Event Schedule Is The Same As Previous Months

In a social media post by the official Pokemon TCG Pocket account, players have gotten a breakdown of June’s event schedule. This will include a new Ranked Match season, an Ultra Beast Drop Event, a Wonder Pick Event, and an Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak Event.

How about creating new types of events?! This game has been in a loop ever since it’s been release! A pure cash grab loop! — Gui Cazzonato (@CzzRP12) May 30, 2025

However, instead of showing excitement for the Extradimensional Crisis card set and new challenges, players have pushed back, frustrated with the recycled events that are costly to compete in. One player has commented, “How about creating new types of events?! This game has been in a loop ever since it’s been release! A pure cash grab loop!”

Another player has added, “More mid repeated events,” while others have pointed out that the Ranked season has already kicked off ahead of the schedule breakdown.

Many players have pushed back specifically on Wonder Pick events, with one trainer commenting, “Constructive criticism – nobody cares about wonder pick events for 1-2 alternate arts for mid Pokemon. It would be much better to replace this with something interesting.”

For most of these events, players will need to have currency stored up either to build decks or grab rewards. For those unable to purchase a premium membership or spend money on premium currency, participating in any of these events can feel more like a chore than a fun and entertaining gameplay experience.

The primary feedback being offered to Pokemon TCG Pocket is the implementation of new events for players to participate in. Especially those who aren’t interested in trying to curate a new meta deck every month. This could be fun, themed matches like an all-basic deck battle, or even something that rewards players who have finished older decks, like an expansion-specific tournament for Mythical Island or Genetic Apex.

Players have also pushed for new ways to get premium currency without having to spend money, from trading in duplicate cards for rewards, to completing bingo cards similar to what has been seen in Pokemon Masters EX. The bingo cards could be particularly fun, encouraging players to try new elements of the game while also rewarding them for their time.

While there has been no news about new events in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there is hope that the game will offer fresh concepts in the near future. Pocket isn’t quite a year old, and it is still figuring out what it will offer players long-term. Like with Pokemon Go, there is a lot of room for Pocket to grow and change in the coming months and years. Hopefully, this evolution will include feedback from the fans who enjoy playing.