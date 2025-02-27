Pokemon TCG Pocket Adding Ranked Matches

The Pokemon Presents live stream always goes by fast, and there’s so much news, it’s easy to miss the finer details. Today’s big highlight for Pokemon TCG Pocket was the confirmation of the new Triumphant Light Arceus booster packs, which arrive on February 28th. However, in a quick “blink and you’ll miss it” moment, the mobile app also confirmed they’re introducing a new feature. Players have long been requesting some kind of ranking system for PvP matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and now, the app has confirmed ranked matches, coming next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the quick slide revealed during the Pokemon Presents live stream, ranked matches will arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket at the end of March. The announcement was accompanied by an image of a new emblem, showing a master ball and a crown no doubt intended to reward players for reaching the higher ranks of ranked TCG Pocket battles. Pokemon TCG Pocket later reshared the news via social media, confirming it will be a “fun challenge” and suggesting players get their “coin-flipping fingers” ready.

In case anyone missed this little detail in our most recent trailer, "Ranked Matches" will be available in the game at the end of March! ⚔️



Those looking for a fun challenge, prepare those coin-flipping fingers—more details will come at a later date. pic.twitter.com/XzQzVkXAZh — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) February 27, 2025

With most of the focus on the new booster packs and exciting rare pack giveaways, Pokemon TCG Pocket hasn’t shared much about the ranked matches, except that they’re happening. More details will reportedly be released at a later date.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches Just Might Deliver on Player Request

For many players, the underwhelming trading feature knocked some of the shine off Pokemon TCG Pocket. Even so, those who enjoy the fast-paced card battles have been asking DeNA to add some kind of ranking system to the game. After all, many other PvP battle areas in the Pokemon franchise have them, such as the Pokemon GO battle league.

For competitive players, ranked matches like those confirmed by Pokemon TCG Pocket are a much-requested addition to the game, which should make PvP card battles more rewarding for players. Outside of the limited-time emblem events, players haven’t had any way to see or show off their standings. With the addition of trading out of the way, DeNA looks ready to focus on the next big feature… which will hopefully go over a bit better and require fewer immediate apologies and promises to do better.

Play video The triumphant light announcement trailer, which also confirms ranked matches The triumphant light announcement trailer, which also confirms ranked matches

With new cards on the way, the PvP meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket will likely shift again. In addition to asking for ranked matches, players have also been frustrated by how quickly player strategies go stale with so few cards in the game. This may well persist once the community settles on the best strategies from the new Triumphant Light packs, but hopefully, more variety will arrive in PvP with players competing for those top spots.

As of now, it’s not clear if all PvP battles will enter players into a ranking system or if Ranked Matches will be a new battle mode players select when heading into their next card battle. Perhaps that mysterious event ticket Pokemon TCG Pocket still hasn’t provided updates on will somehow be involved in the new mode? It’s also not clear what rewards for reaching new ranks will look like, though hopefully it will include the occasional something special on top of profile emblems.

Are you looking forward to ranked matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!