Pokemon TCG Pocket Login Down for Nintendo Account Users

For some players, cracking open that next booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket may have to wait. As of November 30, 2024, Players who use their Nintendo account to log in to the mobile game are experiencing errors that prevent them from logging in and playing Pokemon TCG Pocket. Considering how there’s a Venusaur event going on right now that gives Pokemon TCG Pocket players a shot at some limited-time promo cards, the login problem couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

According to one of several threads in the Pokemon TCG Pocket subreddit, many players are getting a Nintendo Account error when trying to access the mobile game. Users shared screenshots of their login errors such as the one below with each of them yielding the same error message.

The error message asks players to reauthorize their Nintendo Account, throwing error code 103-011-02500. However, even if players attempt to reauthorize, they will still not be able to log in to Pokemon TCG Pocket, resulting in an endless error loop. Several comments on the original thread confirm the issue does seem to be impacting several users who use a connected Nintendo account to play TCG Pocket.

For many players, trying to reuathorize the account results in a 502 Bad Gateway message, meaning the app is unable to connect with the Nintendo accounts page at the moment. As of this writing, Google login appears unaffected, and users who play via a Google account should be able to access the game as usual. Apple account links also appear to be functioning as usual, so the login problem seems to stem from the connection between Pokemon TCG Pocket and Nintendo user accounts.

The issue appears to have started sometime around 11 AM EST, as players report being able to access the game via their Nintendo login shortly before then with no issues. As of now, there is no official statement from Pokemon TCG Pocket regarding the issue or any potential fixes. According to Down Detector, the problem is likely related to a current outage with the Nintendo Network and Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Switch Online features may be the culprit for Pokemon TCG Pocket outage

However, some users note that they’ve been able to get into the game by ignoring the reauthorize link and logging in directly from their Nintendo Account. Others have managed to access the game through sheer determination, opening the app until it eventually lets them log in.

This suggests that the Nintendo login issue in Pokemon TCG Pocket may be intermittent and not impacting all users. That said, those struggling to log in via their Nintendo account this morning should know that their account isn’t the issue, but rather a more widespread error with Pokemon TCG Pocket.