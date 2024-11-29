Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Event Adds New Promo Cards to Collect

Pokemon TCG Pocket is pretty much all about collecting cards and taking them into battle. That means battle-focused events like the Venusaur Drop Event, which rewards players with new promo cards, combine the best of both worlds. Much like the Lapras Drop event, this Venusaur-focused event lets players battle against the computer for a shot at special rewards, including limited-time promo cards.

As is tradition with Pokemon TCG Pocket events thus far, the Venusaur Drop Event arrived without any official notice. It runs from November 29th to December 13th, 2024, and will offer players various rewards for participating in Solo Battles. For those who are already tired of the current Mewtwo and Misty deck metas, battling against these computer-run themed decks will offer a refreshing change of pace.

The main highlight for the Venusaur Drop Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the release of Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2, a new set of reward cards that players will occasionally receive when they win Solo Battles. This set features new Onyx, Jigglypuff, Haunter, and Greninja promo cards, plus the featured card – a new full illustration Venusaur. Like the previous promo drop event, players won’t earn a promo card from every win, but will instead receive them at random alongside other event rewards.

To participate in the event, players can head to the Solo Battle area of Pokemon TCG Pocket. There, they will find the Venusaur Drop Event battle options, which feature a few different tiers of Venusaur-themed decks to battle, from Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced options. Players will begin with a straightforward Ivysaur deck and work their way up to facing off against the challenging Venusaur ex Deck, giving them a great testing ground for their Fire-type deck builds.

The different decks each come with a few specific goals players will need to check off to earn guaranteed rewards alongside the chance for a promo card. Each tier also includes a few first-time rewards for players snagging their first win. These reward items include coveted in-game currencies like Pack Hourglasses, Shinedust, and Shop Tickets.

Players will also earn Wonder Hourglasses for completing deck-specific challenges like winning the battle before turn 14 or without the computer opponent earning any points. Many of these tasks are basically a given during battle, such as putting three Basic Pokemon into play or knocking out those Grass-type opponents with Fire-type moves. Others are more specific and will require advanced planning, such as the Venusaur & Scyther deck’s challenge of putting an opponent’s Pokemon to sleep.

Much as fans have been loving Pokemon TCG Pocket, the two main complaints are not having enough to do in the game and getting sick of every PvP battle featuring the same few cards. This latest drop event will provide some relief for both, giving players the chance to face off against different decks with nary a Mewtwo or Misty in sight. Ticking off the different challenge tasks and battling our way through the difficulty tiers is certainly a solid way to spend idle time while waiting for the next booster pack drop.